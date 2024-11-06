‘That Was Funny:’ Mike Williams Enjoyed Hearing Fans Tell Him Not To Leave When Steelers Hosted Jets

It felt almost certain that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to trade for a wide receiver, and Mike Williams ended up being that guy. He might not have been the fans’ first choice, but momentum did start to pick up recently in connection to him coming to Pittsburgh. Williams even played against the Steelers while it was rumored that they might trade for him, and it sounds like he heard fans in Acrisure Stadium telling him to stay.

“That was crazy,” Williams said Wednesday via Steelers Live on Twitter. “When we played here, it was people in the stands telling me, ‘Don’t go back. Stay. Don’t take the plane back.’ I thought that was funny.”

WR Mike Williams and LB Preston Smith speak to the media on their first day as a member of the Steelers: pic.twitter.com/ChfCnaq8Yk — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 6, 2024

Fans definitely weren’t shy about letting Williams know they wanted to see him in Black and Gold. That game came in Week 7, and it may have taken a few weeks, but the Steelers made that a reality. Now, fans will have an opportunity to cheer for Williams even more.

It’s unclear if Williams will play this week, but when he does suit up for the Steelers, he should fit in well. He might not be in his prime anymore, but he’s still got rare size. The Steelers should utilize him early and often in the red zone. Since Russell Wilson became the quarterback, that’s one area they’ve struggled in.

The biggest question with Williams is his health. He’s not the most durable player in the world. However, when he is on the field, he should help the Steelers’ passing attack. They hadn’t been getting much production out of receivers not named George Pickens, so hopefully Williams can give them a spark.

Also, Williams was slated to visit the Steelers earlier this year. However, he met with the New York Jets first and never left their building. That shows how long the Steelers have been interested in him. It looks like they finally got their man.

Williams did not produce much with the Jets, putting up only 12 catches for 166 yards. The Steelers have more continuity, which could help unlock whatever Williams has left in the tank. Not many people believed Wilson could still start in the NFL, and so far, he’s proved them wrong. Maybe the same could be true for Williams.

Williams might not be Brandon Aiyuk or Davante Adams, but he’s a Steeler now. If he appreciated the fans before, he’ll like them even more if he starts to produce in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are rolling, and the additions of Williams and OLB Preston Smith could help them continue to chug along. Hopefully he gives fans a lot of reasons to cheer.