Schefter: Mike Williams Will Visit Steelers Later This Week

While we still don’t know the day, we now know the order. After reporting veteran wide receiver Mike Williams is scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers sometime this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Monday the Steelers will be Williams’ last stop on his current free agent tour.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter discussed Williams’ travel plans this week.

“He’s scheduled to visit Pittsburgh later in the week,” Schefter said. “He’s scheduled to be the last visit…as it is right now, he’s scheduled to arrive in New Jersey tonight to visit with the Jets tomorrow. To then go to Carolina and visit with the Panthers. To then go and visit with the Steelers.”

Schefter also noted that the Los Angeles Chargers, who released Williams last week, have interest in re-signing him after trading WR Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears, clearing cap space and creating a need at wide receiver.

Williams, who turns 30 in October, was having a strong start to 2023 before tearing his ACL in Week 3. Prior to that point, he caught 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. He was in the midst of an excellent game in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching seven passes for 121 yards and a score in just 44 offensive snaps. At his best, Williams is a big-play, jump-ball target to pair opposite George Pickens.

But the knee injury ruined what could’ve been a highly productive season. Now, teams will have to check him medically before making an offer and his lineup of visits this week could focus more on his health than his contract. The injury occurred in September and given the accelerated timetable of ACL tear recoveries, he could be ready for the start of Week 1.

Schefter floated the idea that Williams’ visits could be a leverage play to drive up his price tag and return to the Chargers. And, as he noted, there’s no guarantee Williams even makes it to the Pittsburgh airport. A free agent, there’s nothing preventing the Jets or Panthers from striking a deal when Williams takes his tour. It sounds like Williams won’t make his way to Pittsburgh until Thursday at the earliest as the Steelers look to plug one of the largest holes on their roster.