Schefter: WR Mike Williams To Visit Steelers This Week

Omar Khan isn’t done yet. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams will visit the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh will be one of several teams Williams meets with.

Former Chargers’ WR Mike Williams is scheduled to visit this week with the Jets, Panthers and Steelers, per source. Jets up first with Williams arriving Monday night. Also, with the Chargers having traded WR Keenan Allen, they also are interested in bringing back Williams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2024

Williams, who turns 30 in October, was released by the Chargers days ago as Los Angeles worked to become cap compliant. At his best, he’s been a big-play, downfield receiver, with a career 15.6 yards per reception average. In 2019, he led the NFL averaging 20.4 yards per reception. But injuries have plagued him in recent years and he was released by the Chargers with a failed physical designation after tearing his ACL three games into the 2023 season. He finished last year with 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Coming off the injury, it’s unclear what his market price would be. The visits will also allow teams a chance to evaluate his rehab and medical progress, gauging when he’ll fully recover.

Williams has only played a full regular season once in his career, appearing in all 16 games during the 2018 campaign. He played in 16 of 17 games in 2021. Beyond the knee injury, he’s also been plagued by back injuries.

As Schefter notes, the Steelers are one of several teams Williams plans to meet with. Others on his list are the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. Williams will meet with the Jets on Monday night. It’s unclear where his next stop will be. Schefter also notes the Chargers are in play to re-sign Williams after trading WR Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears last week, leaving them receiver-needy.

In 2022, he played in 13 games, recording 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns. He was the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, a top-receiver out of Clemson. He was once a popular selection mocked to Pittsburgh but went well before the Steelers selected at No. 30, landing Wisconsin LB T.J. Watt instead. Pittsburgh attended the Tigers’ Pro Day that year, watching Williams and his Clemson teammates workout.

For his career, Williams has caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh has a big need at wide receiver after trading WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers last week. Their top receiver remains George Pickens but they have little depth behind. Although the team reportedly signed WR Van Jefferson to a one-year deal, he won’t impact the team’s ability or desire to take another swing at wide receiver.