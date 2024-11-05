Breaking: Steelers Trading For Jets WR Mike Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally landed a wide receiver, trading for New York Jets WR Mike Williams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following weeks of speculation following the Jets’ acquisition of WR Davante Adams, Williams is being shipped to Pittsburgh where he’ll have an opportunity to play and boost the Steelers’ passing game.

The Steelers are giving up a 2025 fifth-round pick for Williams, per Schefter.

Another trade: Pittsburgh is trading a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Jets for WR Mike Williams, per source. pic.twitter.com/mXIHElxYrQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

Williams, 30, was frozen out in New York as the No. 4 receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Adams. Even prior to the Adams’ deal, Williams had caught only 10 passes across the Jets’ first six games for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. He was called out for mental errors, including QB Aaron Rodgers telling reporters that Williams ran the wrong route, resulting in a game-ending interception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

Pittsburgh’s interest in Williams dates back to the offseason. Coming off a 2023 ACL tear, the Steelers scheduled a visit with him in March. But the Jets had their meeting first and Williams didn’t leave the building, signing a one-year deal for $10 million.

After the Adams deal, multiple reports indicated the Steelers were still showing interest along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams’ previous team, and the New Orleans Saints. Pittsburgh and New York tabled trade talks until after their Week 7 contest against each other.

After Lazard sustained a chest injury that sent him to IR and the Jets’ win over the Houston Texans, it seemed like Williams could remain with New York. Instead, he’s on the move to help Pittsburgh for its playoff run. In Lazard’s absence in Week 9, Williams caught one pass for six yards on two targets.

Mike Williams’ contract will be cheap and easy for the Steelers to take on. Standing in at 6036 and 218 pounds, he’ll be a big and potential downfield target for QB Russell Wilson to match his preference for throwing vertically. Per Schefter, the Steelers will be taking on the remainder of Williams’ salary. He will be a free agent after the season.

Steelers will take on the remainder of Mike Williams' contract for this season. He will become a free agent at season’s end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

For his career, Williams has caught 319 passes for 4,951 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has two 1,000-yard seasons, 2019 and 2021, but has seen his production drop off in recent years. Injuries have played a factor in that decline.

As OTC’s Nick Korte notes, the Steelers have a pair of fifth-round picks. It’s not clear which they’re sending to the Jets.

The Steelers have two 5th round picks in 2025: their own, and ffrom the Rams in the Kevin Dotson trade. We'll await to see which one they sent to the Jets. https://t.co/LQQx98woJF — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 5, 2024

Now, we’ll see how quickly Williams can get up to speed and become a No. 2 receiver in this offense. Pittsburgh could still rotate receivers while Williams gets acclimated. He isn’t the slam-dunk star or starter the Steelers have been angling for but he’s an upgrade over what Pittsburgh entered the season with.