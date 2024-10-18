Despite Trade Rumors, Jets Say WR Mike Williams Will Play Against Steelers

Though it seems like WR Mike Williams’ time in New York could be running out, he’ll suit up and try to help the Jets secure their third win of the season Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams missed parts of practice throughout the week due to personal reasons that were seemingly tied to the team trading for WR Davante Adams, sending Williams down to No. 4 on the depth chart. But interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich says not only will Williams suit up against the Steelers but that he will also have a role on the Jets’ offense.

“He’s a full participant today,” Ulbrich said via the Jets’ YouTube channel. “Fired up, got a good plan that he’s part of. And he’ll play on Sunday.”

Coming off a 2023 ACL tear, Williams signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. Pittsburgh showed interest but was beaten to the punch, scheduling its visit with Williams after New York’s. Williams signed with the Jets without ever making a stop through the Fort Pitt tunnel.

It’s been a quiet year for Williams. Despite playing in all six games, he’s caught just 10 passes for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. He also ran the wrong route that led to QB Aaron Rodgers’ game-ending interception in the Jets’ Monday night loss to the Bills. Speaking to reporters today, Williams said he has to be more detailed.

“No,” he said when asked if he was upset at Rodgers saying he ran the wrong route publicly. “I just gotta be on the red line.”

Adams’ acquisition has drummed up trade talks involving Williams, including one report of the Steelers’ interest. A cheap, one-year rental who can help a struggling passing game like Pittsburgh’s. But for now, the Jets’ focus will be on winning with him as opposed to shopping him.

Given that Adams was traded for on Tuesday, it was unreasonable to think Williams would immediately be shown the door. But assuming Adams plays up to standard, Williams is stuck behind the six-time Pro Bowler, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson, shrinking his already small footprint in the passing game. It’s logical that Williams will get moved ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, possibly as early as next week. The Steelers are a sensible dance partner, meaning Williams could play in Acrisure Stadium with the road team in Week 7 and with the home team in Week 8.