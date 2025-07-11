‘Be Consistent’: Payton Wilson Explains What Steelers’ Standard Is

The standard is the standard. That’s what Mike Tomlin likes to say, but what does it really mean? There are different ways to interpret that statement. Most Pittsburgh Steelers fans likely believe that the standard is winning championships. That’s always the franchise’s ultimate goal, and why fans are frustrated with their playoff-win drought. Payton Wilson recently gave his definition of what the standard is.

“I think, with [Tomlin], it’s be consistent,” Wilson said in an interview on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “It sounds cheesy, but win, lose, or draw, you have a routine, and you stick to it. It’s a part of football. When we lose, it’s not like he’s a completely different human.

“When we win, it’s not like he’s a completely different human. He’s him every day. As a player, it’s nice to have. You have some form of consistency around you, it’s easy to be consistent.”

If consistency is the Steelers’ standard, then they’ve done a great job meeting it. Since the 1970s, they’ve been one of the most stable NFL franchises. During that time, they’ve only had three head coaches, and they frequently make the playoffs.

Tomlin himself is the walking embodiment of consistency. As the Steelers’ head coach, he’s yet to have a losing season. However, that’s a blessing and a curse. While it means the Steelers haven’t hit rock bottom with him, they’ve been stuck in a rut recently. It feels like the past few seasons have all been the same for Pittsburgh. The Steelers sneak into the playoffs, only to get immediately crushed by a better team.

While that mediocrity is frustrating, players clearly appreciate Tomlin’s approach. Not getting too high or too low is important in the NFL. That’s part of why Tomlin has been the Steelers’ head coach for almost 20 years. His level-headedness is important.

Look at how many storms he’s helped them weather over the years. They lost Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2 of the 2019 season, and the Steelers still almost made the playoffs. For better or worse, Tomlin is a floor raiser. He’s done a good job carrying on the Steelers’ history of consistency. However, fans would probably appreciate if he could more consistently win in the playoffs, too.