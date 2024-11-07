Teryl Austin Likes Where Beanie Bishop Jr. Is, But Isn’t Ready To Give Him ‘Keys To The Car’

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a pair of players via trade earlier this week, and they’re also getting back corner Cam Sutton. Sutton was suspended for the first half of the season due to a domestic violence incident. He can return to action this week though. That means the Steelers might use rookie corner Beanie Bishop Jr. less. However, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made it seem like the team still has confidence in Bishop for the future.

“We like where Beanie [Bishop Jr.] is,” Austin said Thursday via the team’s transcripts. “[Bishop] still has to continue to write his story. We’re only halfway through his rookie season. I’m not going to hand [Bishop] the keys to the car and say he’s arrived.

“He’s got to continue to work and continue to earn his opportunity to play. That’s where we are with [Bishop]. I think he knows that. I think he’ll continue to do that. That’s why I expect to see him out there.”

That’s the right answer. Bishop has played in eight NFL games. He’s had some huge moments, but there’s no reason to rush his development. There have also been moments where his inexperience has been glaring.

For an undrafted rookie, Bishop has been better than expected. He was even named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. He helped completely turn around the game against the New York Jets. Against the New York Giants, he recorded the game-sealing interception.

Beanie Bishop Jr. with the INT to seal the @steelers win! pic.twitter.com/YS8hN3dZM1 — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2024

Those moments have helped reinforce some confidence in Bishop, but not seeing what Sutton can provide would be a mistake. Sutton was with the Steelers from 2017-2022, and he was a key contributor in their secondary. His most useful skill may have been his ability to play all over the secondary. That could benefit Bishop as well.

The Steelers have yet to say if they’re benching Bishop for Sutton. It’s likely there will be more of a mixture of the two. Sutton’s a versatile chess piece, and the Steelers may try to deploy the former third-round pick in a variety of ways. Bishop is more of a traditional slot corner. If the Steelers move Sutton around, Bishop could keep his spot.

The Steelers likely won’t forget how Bishop’s level of play has been on the rise. Austin appreciates where the rookie is in the developmental process, but he knows there are still areas of his game that need cleaned up. Sutton’s presence may allow him to learn and continue to hone his craft. The weight of the world at slot corner no longer needs to be on his shoulders.