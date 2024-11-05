Beanie Bishop: ‘We’ll See’ How Steelers Work Out Slot CB Role With Sutton Returning

Despite the emergence of Beanie Bishop Jr. in recent weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have veteran Cameron Sutton back from suspension. What does that mean for the slot cornerback position? “We’ll see”, Bishop told reporters on Monday when asked if he is still the top slot defender, via the Steelers’ website.

“There’s still decisions that they have to make and things like that, but right now, yes”, Bishop continued, adding that they still have not had any conversations about the situation. The Steelers had a bonus practice on Monday, so things will change as we get into the week.

A rookie college free agent, Beanie Bishop Jr. has started all season in the slot, with some highs and lows. He has picked up his game over the past three weeks, responding to a rough game against the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he has had weekly private film studies with HC Mike Tomlin, saying they will continue this week.

Bishop picked off Aaron Rodgers twice in Week 7 against the New York Jets, the first a particularly impressive play. On his second interception, he nabbed a ricochet ball that bounced off the receiver. While that ball went over his head, he nearly returned it for a Steelers touchdown.

Last week, he added to his interception total as well. With the New York Giants threatening a comeback, Bishop sealed the game with a late interception in the closing minutes. He is now tied for the team lead in interceptions with Donte Jackson, each with three.

Although he is a rookie, Bishop understands what Cameron Sutton means to the Steelers, though. He spent the vast majority of his career here, working his way up the depth chart, and can play every role in the secondary. Despite the potential threat to his job, though, he isn’t wasting any energy worrying about himself.

“No. I go out there and play football”, Bishop said when asked if he was worried about what decision the Steelers will make at slot cornerback. “They make decisions, they have those decisions to make. I just do my job and go out there and put on a show”.

Through eight games, Beanie Bishop has recorded 25 tackles with two for loss, three interceptions, five passes defensed, and half a sack. He has played 354 snaps on defense, over 70 percent, and another 78 snaps on special teams.

Cameron Sutton served an eight-game suspension to begin the season after an arrest on a domestic violence charge. He has been in the building for weeks, and is now on the 53-man roster, eligible to play or the Steelers on Sunday. How he and Bishop fit in together is yet to be determined…or at least yet to be seen.