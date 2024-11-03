Bryant McFadden Wants Steelers To Start Beanie Bishop Jr. Over Cameron Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting CB Cameron Sutton back from suspension after the bye week, and the thought before the season was that Sutton would enter the starting lineup as Pittsburgh’s starting slot corner upon his return. But CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is coming off AFC Defensive Rookie Of The Month honors for October, and he snagged three interceptions last month. After a rough performance in Week 5, Bishop has been a consistent contributor for the Steelers over the last three games, and former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden wants him to remain the starter over Sutton.

“No question. When you have an opportunity to bring in an experienced player like Cam, that instantly improves you when it comes to depth. But right now, Beanie is cooking. I don’t want to see any change-up in the secondary because the young fella has really earned the right to be out there. He’s become a big-time playmaker, and each week he’s gotten better. So just having depth is always important ’cause it is a long season, but right now allow Beanie to do what he’s been doing this far,” McFadden said on Steelers Kickoff via the team’s YouTube channel.

It wouldn’t be a great time to replace Bishop, as he’s been playing the best football of his young career, and as McFadden said, his play over the last month has earned him the right to remain in the lineup. Sutton also hasn’t played all season, and there may be some rust for him to shake off, so he might not even be an upgrade over Bishop if he does start.

The Steelers will likely give Sutton an opportunity, and his flexibility to play in the slot or outside will help him see the field for the Steelers and makes him a valuable commodity for depth purposes. Heading into the season and after Week 5 it seemed clear that Pittsburgh would view Sutton as an upgrade in the slot, but at least for now, he might start the season as a backup.

Pittsburgh’s cornerback depth is thin as it is behind Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. on the outside, and having Sutton back will be important just for the reason that the Steelers won’t have to rely on someone like James Pierre if Porter or Sutton go down. While Pierre has been fine when he’s had to come in, Sutton is undoubtedly an upgrade there and he should have some sort of role for the Steelers in the second half, even if it’s not as a starter.