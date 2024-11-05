Cameron Sutton’s Return Puts Entire Secondary ‘On Notice,’ Says Mike Tomlin

Coming out of their Week 9 bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be getting healthier from an injury standpoint. They’re also getting better, too, thanks to the return of veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Sutton missed the first eight games of the season while serving a suspension for his offseason arrest in Florida. Now that he has served his eight-game suspension, he’s set to hit the field for the Black and Gold again.

While there are questions on the outside about his role and where he’ll fit defensively, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t share that concern.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on the road, Tomlin stated that Sutton can play anywhere in the secondary, adding that his role is “to be determined” moving forward.

“That’s one of the things that makes Cam so interesting and valuable to us. He’s a utility back. His football intellect and physical capabilities is that he can play anywhere, and he has,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “His last year for us, he was an outside corner, a nickel, a dime. He was capable of playing safety and times and allowing Minkah [Fitzpatrick] to move around and come down and do different things. That versatility, that utility component is a major attraction to us. I know there’s been a lot of speculation, to be quite honest with you, with how he and Beanie [Bishop Jr.] might function. It’s really two separate discussions.

“Cam is capable of playing anywhere in the secondary. So if people need to be concerned about reps and division of later, I would advise everybody in the secondary to be on notice because Cam is that versatile.”

That versatility from Sutton that Tomlin spoke of was on full display in the 2022 season, his last with the Steelers before signing with the Detroit Lions in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.

During the 2022 season, Sutton logged 655 snaps at outside corner, 185 snaps in the slot, eight snaps at free safety, 71 snaps in the box and another 12 snaps along the defensive line. The Steelers moved him around quite a bit, and he thrived in that role, leaning into his versatility to help make plays.

Sutton graded out at a 71.6 overall from Pro Football Focus in 931 snaps that season. That included allowing just 36 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns and breaking up eight passes while intercepting three.

The Steelers signed Sutton on June 5 in the middle of Organized Team Activities, giving the roster a boost in the secondary, particularly at slot cornerback, where the Steelers needed an experienced player.

With Sutton suspended, rookie undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. won the job and has started to find his footing in the slot. In Week 7 against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, Bishop picked off Jets QB Aaron Rodgers twice and finished with six tackles and a tackle for loss, putting together his best game. He then picked off New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in Week 8 on Monday Night Football to seal the win.

However, with Sutton’s return, Bishop’s role could be reduced, as Sutton brings a great deal of experience and versatility in the secondary, which Tomlin spotlighted Tuesday.

We’ll see what Sutton’s role looks like moving forward for the Steelers, but one thing is clear based on Tomlin’s comments: Sutton is going to move around quite a bit, which should free up others around him to make plays.