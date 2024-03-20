Warrant Out For Former Steelers CB Cameron Sutton’s Arrest

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton in Hillsborough County, Florida. The Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office put out a tweet looking for Sutton, saying that he is wanted for aggravated battery-domestic violence and may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer. It also put out the plate number of the car that he may be driving.

While the picture is of Sutton, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press confirmed with the Hillsborough County Sherrif’s Office that it is the same Sutton who has played for the Steelers and recently completed his first season with the Lions.

Sutton was a third-round pick by the Steelers out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft and played in Pittsburgh from 2017-2022 before signing with the Lions ahead of the 2023 season. He’s coming off a season with 65 total tackles and one interception along with six passes defensed in Detroit. For his career, Sutton has 233 total tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed.

Lions beat reporter Justin Rogers said that the Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 about the alleged domestic incident and have made multiple attempts to contact Sutton to no avail, which is why they made the social media post about the warrant.

According to reporter Rick Stroud, police confirm they still haven’t found Sutton. On the morning of March 7, deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton then allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off.

Obviously, this is not a good situation for Sutton or anyone involved. This is the first time we know of that Sutton has been in potential legal trouble, although a man was arrested for posing as Sutton back when Sutton was playing college football at Tennessee.

The Steelers have had two players arrested within the last season, as former LB Jamir Jones and former LB Tariq Carpenter were arrested for assault and immediately cut after the fact. We’ll see how the Lions choose to handle the situation with Sutton, and he’ll likely also be subject to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy and could face suspension.