Cameron Sutton Impressed With Rookie Beanie Bishop Jr.: ‘Playing Really Well’

Pittsburgh Steelers DBs Beanie Bishop Jr. and Cameron Sutton, like their quarterbacks, seemingly have no issues getting along. Also like the quarterback position, they are not necessarily competing for just one role. Although the dynamics of that will prove quite different, the point is everyone is on the same page.

In fact, after watching him for the past couple months, Sutton has come away impressed. “He’s doing really well”, he said of Bishop, who started the first eight games via the Steelers’ website. “He’s a guy that’s just learning each and every day, learning the small things about the game. He’s been learning how to take care of his body. He’s with (Terrell Edmunds) over there. He’s just another guy who’s about his work, a great energy”.

Bishop has done nothing but work since he got here, and that work has paid off. Despite some peaks and valleys, he has maintained his starting slot job on the Steelers’ defense. Recent weekly film sessions with HC Mike Tomlin have only boosted his understanding and confidence, as well.

Through eight games, Bishop has played over 70 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps. He has 25 tackles, including two for loss, and three interceptions and five total passes defensed. All three of his interceptions have come in the past two games, including a game-sealing grab in Week 8.

But now the Steelers have Cameron Sutton back on their 53-man roster and a decision to make. How much do they weigh the last three weeks from Bishop against the first five? And how much do they consider Sutton’s long history, including with the Steelers, versus his rustiness? Would injecting him into the mix now disrupt the slow-building chemistry they have fostered in a new-look secondary?

Neither Bishop nor Sutton will say much about roles and who plays where and when. That is what you would expect from good teammates, of course, and there is nothing saying they have to directly compete with one another. The Steelers can easily play both at the same time in a dime defense or have separate packages.

Either way, they seem to be supportive of each other. Bishop said that he and Sutton can always go up to each other and ask for help, Sutton also acknowledging that there are some new nuances in the defense since he last played in it. And he sees that Bishop knows what he is doing with those nuances.

“He’s really just enjoying ball right now”, Sutton said of Bishop. “He’s taking every day one day at a time. Good things are happening for him. He’s playing really well”.