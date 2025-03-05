Bart Scott Believes Aaron Rodgers Is The Guy To Get Steelers ‘Over The Hump’

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a dark, uncertain time at the quarterback position. So what better way to potentially address that than turn to the quarterback who famously (or infamously, depending on how you look at it) likes to go on darkness retreats to find himself.

That would be future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott, Rodgers is the answer for the Steelers at quarterback, one who can get them over the hump, unlike Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Wednesday morning, Scott made the case for Rodgers in the Steel City.

“It’s not good enough, right? Because you can’t manufacture enough points, and you think about the division which they play in. You think about Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson still ascending. So, Mike Tomlin, because he’s such a great coach, he can muddy up the game. But when you get to time where you know counts the most in the playoffs, you’re gonna find yourself falling short over and over again,” Scott said of the Steelers’ quarterback situation, according to video via ESPN. “So, to do the same thing and expect a different result, it’s a true definition of insanity. And you know, since Ben Roethlisberger, they did a bad job in not preparing for life after Big Ben and they see how hard it is to find a franchise quarterback.

“They know what it looks like with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. That’s why I believe that Aaron Rodgers has to be the guy that can get them over the hump. Because if Mike Tomlin can get you there with Justin Fields, Kenny Pickett, Aaron Rodgers may be enough to win you one of these games.”

In a loaded AFC North with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, the Steelers are in the same boat as the Cleveland Browns, not having a franchise quarterback, one who can keep pace with the likes of Burrow or Jackson consistently, especially in big games like in the playoffs.

In the 2024 playoffs against the Ravens, the Steelers fell behind 21-0 as Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense couldn’t do anything. That led to a blowout loss, capping five straight losses to close the season. Though the Steelers — particularly owner and team president Art Rooney II — have stated their preference to re-sign one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, they are keeping all quarterback options on the table.

One of those could theoretically be Rodgers, though he’s coming off a rough 2024 season in his return from an Achilles tear and is 41 years old with his best days behind him.

On name alone, Rodgers could get the Steelers over the hump. But on the field, that’s just not the case anymore, especially behind a young offensive line that is still growing, a receiver room that needs a major infusion of talent, and a running back room that is likely going to lose its workhorse.

Not exactly a situation that is ready-made for Rodgers at this point in his career, and that doesn’t even begin to touch on some of the headaches the four-time NFL MVP would bring off the field, too, with his comments to the media and other various media opportunities.

Signing Rodgers would leave the Steelers in the same situation they’d be in with the likes of Fields and Wilson: good enough to just not be good enough in the playoffs. QB purgatory.