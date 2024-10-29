CB Cameron Sutton Reinstated From Suspension, Steelers Granted Roster Exemption

Entering the Week 9 bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to get some reinforcements back, particularly on the defensive side of the football. Veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton, who was suspended for the first eight games of the season, was reinstated by the NFL, giving the Steelers’ defense a significant boost in the secondary.

As is standard for NFL suspensions, the Steelers were granted a temporary roster exemption for Sutton, meaning he won’t count against the team’s 53-man roster. However, in order for him to play in Week 10, the exemption will have to be lifted, and the team will need to officially add him to the roster. That exemption will end in six days.

“The Commissioner has granted a roster exemption for Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers; the roster exemption will expire on Monday, November 4,” the NFL noted in its transactions log.

Sutton was suspended the eight games due to violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy after being charged with domestic battery early in the offseason for an alleged incident against his girlfriend.

An arrest warrant was issued in Hillsborough County, Florida, on March 20 for Sutton for domestic violence charges. He was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation charges. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that it had been trying to contact Sutton for a few weeks at the time of the arrest warrant since the alleged March 7 incident but had not been able to locate him.

Sutton turned himself in to police on March 31 and was booked on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery before being released. The charge was reduced from a felony, and according to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, Sutton was “released on his own recognizance” from jail.

According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Hillsborough County deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off. Sutton then turned himself in on March 31 and was released from jail later that day.

The Steelers signed Sutton on June 5 in the middle of Organized Team Activities, giving the roster a boost in the secondary, particularly at slot cornerback, where the Steelers needed an experienced player.

With Sutton suspended, rookie undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. won the job and has started to find his footing in the slot. In Week 7 against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, Bishop picked off Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers twice and finished with six tackles and a tackle for loss, putting together his best game.

However, with Sutton’s return, Bishop’s role could be reduced, as Sutton brings a great deal of experience and versatility in the secondary. During his time in Pittsburgh, Sutton played all over and was that chess piece, especially in 2022. He handled an outside role at times, played in the slot, and even had some reps at safety in sub-package football. That allowed the Steelers to move Minkah Fitzpatrick around in search of play-making opportunities.

Sutton was quite good in that role in 2022, grading 71.6 overall from Pro Football Focus in 931 snaps. That included allowing just 36 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns, breaking up eight passes while intercepting three.