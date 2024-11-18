‘He’s A Football Player:’ Chris Long Says Chris Boswell Is More Than Just A Kicker

After this weekend, there might not be any player on Pittsburgh Steelers more unanimously beloved than Chris Boswell. He provided every point Sunday to help the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, 18-16. Boswell has proved himself as arguably the best kicker in the league, and former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long believes he’s more than just a kicker at this point.

AFC North kickers not named Chris Boswell this Sunday: 3/9 on FGs (Tucker, McPherson, Hopkins each missed two) Chris Boswell: 6/6 on FGs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 18, 2024

“After we dumped on all these kickers, I want to give him the ‘you are not a kicker’ award,” Long said Monday on his Green Light conference. “He’s a football player. I’ve also seen him get blasted on the sideline running fakes before, and he pops up. He has to kick the ball in more inclement weather, in thick grass, and fucked up sod situations, and you never hear his name, other than Boswell [is] automatic.”

Boswell has proven how valuable he is this year. That game against the Ravens isn’t the first time this year the Steelers have relied on him to score all their points. In their season opener, Boswell made all six of his field goals and also executed a crucial punt. He’s been as good as anyone on their team.

In NFL history, Boswell is the only kicker to make six or more field goals in three regular-season games. That isn’t including the time he did it in the playoffs too. That is absurd. It isn’t good for the Steelers’ offense, though, and they’d probably not want Boswell to add to that total.

Long is correct that Boswell is more than just a kicker at this point. He might be the most valuable player on their team not named T.J. Watt. If Boswell had missed even one field goal against the Ravens, the Steelers would’ve lost. They needed that win badly, and thanks to Boswell, they got it.

Boswell has taken some hard shots in his career too, showing his toughness on more than one occasion. That includes continuing to kick well in Pittsburgh. This time of year, that’s no easy feat. The weather and conditions in Pittsburgh aren’t ideal, but Boswell doesn’t let that faze him.

Even though Chris Boswell is a kicker by position, on this fake field goal attempt, he is a passer. A defender cannot hit the passer forcibly in the head or neck area. IMO this should have been a 15 yard penalty for roughing in #PITvsCLE. pic.twitter.com/EXnOfledfv — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) October 31, 2021

When the Steelers have needed a hero, Boswell has answered the call. His ability to carry this team when its offense is struggling should not be taken for granted. The Steelers are likely going to continue to need him down the stretch as well. They have their eyes set on the playoffs, and against those quality opponents, every point is going to matter.