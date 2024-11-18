Chris Boswell First To Reach 100 Points In 2024 NFL Season, Chasing More NFL History

A week after no field-goal opportunities, Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell made history with six. On Sunday, he became not only the first player to kick six field goals in a game three times, but the second to do so twice in the same season. Technically, he has done it four times now, including the playoffs.

Moreover, Boswell also became the first player during the 2024 season to amass 100 points, scoring all 18 for the Steelers yesterday. Coming in at 89, he now has 107, 15 more than anybody else. And unsurprisingly, the majority of the top scorers consist of those who haven’t had their bye yet.

Aside from taking over the NFL lead in scoring, Chris Boswell is also chasing further history. With three makes from 50-plus, he broke his own Steelers franchise record with nine in a season. The current NFL record for 50-plus-yard field goals in a season is 11, and he has seven games to do it.

The only problem with that is he is competing against a moving target. You see, the Houston Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn just tied the NFL record last week. The Texans play tonight, so he can extend the record before Boswell plays again, though they have played the same number of games right now.

Aside from Fairbairn, Boswell is also competing with young Cowboys stud K Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey connected on 10 field goals of 50-plus last year as a rookie and has nine so far this year. The Cowboys just so happen to be playing the Texans tonight, so any 50-plus-yard field goals will put Boswell further behind. And Aubrey still has eight games left going into tonight.

Still, there is plenty of time remaining in this season, and a lot to sort out. Boswell currently leads the NFL with 26 made field goals, but Fairbairn and Aubrey are close behind. Fairbairn is now at 24, with Aubrey at 22. In actuality, Austin Seibert has 25, but he has missed time with a hip injury. Seibert entered the week with 97 points despite playing just eight games.

The NFL’s all-time record for points scored in a season is 186, owned by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. With 107 points in 10 games, Chris Boswell has fallen off the pace to break the record. With seven games to go, he is trending toward 182 points. That would still be good for the second-most points in a season in NFL history, with the caveat that it comes in 17 games.

Chris Boswell broke the Steelers’ franchise scoring record in 2017, the year he beat out Justin Tucker for Pro Bowl honors. That season, he connected on 35 field goals and 37 extra points, amassing 142 total points. That beat out the 141 points scored by Steelers K Norm Johnson in 1995. Kickers own the Steelers’ top 38 all-time scoring seasons in franchise history, and all of 100-plus points ones.