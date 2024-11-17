‘Just Here To Do My Job:’ Chris Boswell Remaining Humble Amid Incredible Season

Who needs touchdowns? The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly didn’t in their win over the Baltimore Ravens. Their offense struggled, but Chris Boswell kept them in the fight. Boswell has been automatic this year, and he was in incredible form this week. He made six field goals in a game for the second time this year, providing the Steelers with all their points. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s letting his accomplishments get to his head.

“I’m just here to do my job and we needed six today,” Boswell said after the game according to 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “We didn’t need any last week. As long as we get the [win], who cares about the rest.”

That’s incredible modesty from Boswell, especially after what he did this week. The Ravens have the best offense in the league, and it’s amazing that the Steelers beat them without scoring a touchdown. That’s a credit to their defense and Boswell.

It’s not like Boswell made six easy field goals, either. He put up multiple field goals over 50 yards, including a long of 57 yards. In the middle of November in Pittsburgh, that’s about as good of a kicking performance as you’ll find. Boswell does do his job, and he might be the best there is at it.

Most regular season games with 6+ FGs, NFL history. 1. Chris Boswell – 3

2. Six others – 2 Boswell sets the record today against the Ravens. He also has one in the playoffs, giving him four for his career. No other kicker has more than 2. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 17, 2024

That mindset is likely part of why Boswell is so successful. He might be one of the best kickers in the NFL now, but 10 years ago, he was just an undrafted free agent. Boswell’s story is one of rags to riches. He failed to catch on with a few teams to start his career, but since joining the Steelers in 2015, he’s been elite.

Hopefully Boswell doesn’t have to keep saving the Steelers, though. It’s good to know he can win them games, but they can’t always rely on him for all of their points. They might have been able to beat the Ravens without finding the end zone, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to do that against some of the other great teams in the league.

Boswell is a weapon, though, and with any luck, he’ll get to help the Steelers win in the postseason this year. He is one of the few players currently on the roster that was part of their last playoff win in 2016. He’s arguably been the best kicker in the NFL this year. Boswell continues to be a player the Steelers can depend on.