2024 Week 12 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will seek to make it six in a row on the road against the Cleveland Browns in what could very well end up their first snow game of the season. It’s football weather, and how better to celebrate that than with a showdown in the AFC North. The Browns’ season is already well over at 2-8, but make no mistake — they absolutely want to beat the Steelers and knock them down a peg. They did the same to the Baltimore Ravens just a few weeks ago.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t been so great in road games on Thursday Night Football against divisional opponents, so this won’t be a walk in the park.

Jameis Winston is the quarterback ever since Deshaun Watson landed on season-ending IR, and the head coach Kevin Stefanski handed over his play-calling duties to Ken Dorsey. Mike Tomlin says this has given him some anxiety leading up to the matchup as they parse out what is unfamiliar to the Browns’ typical personality. That being said, they still have Nick Chubb, David Njoku, and some very strong pieces of defense to keep the overall identity of the team intact.

If the Steelers win, they will move up to the 2-seed in the AFC ahead of the Buffalo Bills. They currently control their own destiny for the 1-seed with a game against the Chiefs on Christmas day.

If you are joining our game thread for the first time, welcome!

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Scotty Miller

G Max Scharping

RB Jonathan Ward

Browns’ Inactive Players

QB Bailey Zappe (3rd)

CB Chigozie Anusiem

RB D’Onta Foreman

T Jedrick Wills

TE Geoff Swaim

START OF GAME

The Steelers are starting with the ball.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, Jaylen Warrne up the middle for 15.

1st and 10, Wilson to Darnell Washington for 6 yard. 2nd and 4, complete to George Pickens for 3 yards. 3rd and 1, Justin Fields checks into the game, but false start took him off. 3rd and 6, Wilson complete to Freiermuth across the middle for 22 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Wilson off left end for no gain. 3rd and 3, Myles Garrett sacked Wilson. Dan Moore Jr. got beat. Chris Boswell’s 62-yard field goal is no good. I get the confidence in Boswell, but you shouldn’t be going for that in inclement weather.

1st and 10, Jameis Winston’s pass incomplete to David Njoku. 2nd and 10, Chubb up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 7, false start on the Browns. 3rd and 12, Winston complete to Jerome Ford for 8 yards.

The punt went 12 yards, but Damontae Kazee blocked a Brown out of bounds over the bench for unncessary roughness. He surrendered the great field position.

1st down after the false start, Harris around left end for 11 yards. 2nd and 4, Wilson ran out of bounds to sack himself. 3rd and 6, complete to Pickens for 31 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Harris up the middle for no gain. 3rd and 6, Wilson complete to Jefferson across the middle for 4 yards. 4th and 2, Justin Fields keeper and tackled for a loss for a turnover on downs.

1st and 10, Nick Chubb off left tackle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Chubb up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 2, Winston incomplete in and out of the hands of Cedric Tillman. The punt went to the 11.