2024 Week 12 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

What a disaster of a half that was. Myles Garrett is single-handedly wrecking the game, including a forced fumble that resulted in three points for the Cleveland Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently trail 10-3 and the Browns get the ball to start the second half.

Russell Wilson has played okay, but he is taking too many sacks and obviously needed to secure the football better.

Plenty of big plays by the Steelers’ offense but crumbling in situational football moments. If things don’t change, this is looking like a classic AFC North letdown. That being said, there are still 30 minutes of game time left, and the Steelers have been great in the second half this season.

START OF 3RD QUARTER

1st and 10, Jameis Winston hit Akins for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Chubb up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, complete to Tillman for 24 yards, but a fumble forced by DeShon Elliott and recovered by Donte Jackson.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Harris up the middle for 3 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 1 yards. 2nd and 9, Warren around the right end for 2 yards. 3rd and 7, complete to Warren for 6 yards. 4th and 1, Warren stuffed for no gain.

1st and 10, Ford off right tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Chubb up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 4, incomplete to Tillman. The punt resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Warren tackled out of bounds after a gain of 9. 2nd and 1, Warren around the right end for 5 yards.

1st and 10, incomplete short to Warren. 2nd and 10, Warren to the right end for no gain. 3rd and 10, complete to Van Jefferson wide open for 36 yards along the left sideline.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of 1. 2nd and 11, Wilson scrambled for 10 yards. 3rd and 1, Harris tackle for no gain. Timeout called by the Steelers. 4th and 1, Wilson span out of the pocket and found Pat Freiermuth for 9 yards.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Frazier snapped it high to result in a sack. 3rd and 13, Wilson complete to Pickens well short of the line to gain. It is basically a white out. Boswell’s kick was good. 10-6 Browns.