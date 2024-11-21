‘It’s Going To Be A Mess:’ Ugly Weather Expected For Steelers-Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be battling the Cleveland Browns and Mother Nature in tonight’s AFC North showdown. The weather forecast has only gotten worse throughout the week with a strong wintry mix expected during tonight’s game.

Kevin Roth outlined the forecast noting a “steady mix of rain and snow that lasts most (all?) of the game.” Winds will be less of a factor but gusts could still impact things.

🏈☔️❄️ It’s going to be a mess in Cleveland tonight for #TNF. I expect a steady mix of rain and snow that lasts most (all?) of the game. Wind-wise things are in better shape, this hourly wind chart shows winds don’t really pick up until overnight tonight. I expect 10-15mph winds… pic.twitter.com/KfV5MFIXEV — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) November 21, 2024

The National Weather Service in Cleveland echoed a similar statement, calling for a “brief burst” of Lake-effect snow this evening. They note 2-4 inches could quickly accumulate.

🧵1/2: Many of us have seen dustings of snow this morning! Conversational flakes will be around today. We are watching for a brief burst of lake effect snow in the Cleveland metro and surrounding areas this evening. Northwest PA may also see light accums tonight. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/M4y6pxqh64 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 21, 2024

It will be the first bad-weather game the Steelers have played in this season. Of course, Pittsburgh and Cleveland are used to these conditions, but they aren’t any easier to play in. It could create a run-minded environment where passing the ball is difficult and risky, especially when you factor in the pass rush of both teams. The Browns are top 10 in sacks with a DPOY in DE Myles Garrett. The Steelers have their own in T.J. Watt while the Browns are missing their top two left tackles, forcing veteran Germain Ifedi to make his first career start on the blindside.

On the year, Pittsburgh has been a stronger running team than Cleveland. They’ve benefitted from playing with a lead and having freedom to run more often but have been more successful, too. The backfield trio of Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson is also fully healthy. The Browns have an explosive back in Jerome Ford and Nick Chubb has returned — tonight is his first game seeing the Steelers since his brutal 2023 injury against them — but he’s struggled to show the burst and explosiveness that was a staple of his game prior to getting hurt.

Weather like tonight’s forecast is one reason why Cleveland is building a dome for its next stadium. It feels sacrilegious to do but it’s part of the team’s plan to stage other events throughout the winter and potentially host a Super Bowl. So if you love the bad-weather games, this could be one of the last you see in Cleveland.