Steelers Vs. Browns 2024 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-8)
Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Nov. 21, 2024
Site: Huntington Bank Field (67,431) • Cleveland
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national) & WPXI-TV (locally)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Browns +3.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games.
Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh is 13-5-1 SU in its last 19 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing in Cleveland.
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an American Football Conference opponent.
Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North Division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in November.
Cleveland is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games.
Cleveland is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games.
Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home.
Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when hosting Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an American Football Conference opponent.
Cleveland is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games played in November.
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cleveland’s last 14 games played in Week 12.
Cleveland is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games played on a Thursday.
Steelers Injuries:
OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Out
CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/IR) – Out
Browns Injuries:
T Jedrick Wills (knee) – Out
TE Geoff Swaim (concussion) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
Flipcard:
Game Capsule:
