Steelers Vs. Browns 2024 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Kickoff: 8:15 PM/ET, Nov. 21, 2024

Site: Huntington Bank Field (67,431) • Cleveland

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national) & WPXI-TV (locally)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Browns +3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games.

Pittsburgh is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 13-5-1 SU in its last 19 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North Division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in November.

Cleveland is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games.

Cleveland is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games.

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games at home.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when hosting Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against an American Football Conference opponent.

Cleveland is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games played in November.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cleveland’s last 14 games played in Week 12.

Cleveland is 6-0 SU in its last 6 games played on a Thursday.

Steelers Injuries:

OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Out

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/IR) – Out

Browns Injuries:

T Jedrick Wills (knee) – Out

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion) – Out

Weather:

CLEVELAND WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_21_2024_at_cleveland-browns_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-browns-week-12-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-cle-week-12-capsule-2024