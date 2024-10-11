Week 6 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with their first losing streak of the season, falling 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday night that turned into Monday morning. Kickoff was delayed by more than an hour due to severe weather, and the game didn’t end until 1 AM/EST. Pittsburgh lost in heartbreaking fashion, allowing the game-winning score with 20 seconds remaining.

The Steelers will look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to Las Vegas and face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. It’s a game Pittsburgh is favored to win, but history against the Raiders isn’t strong. The team will also be banged up, missing three of their top four edge rushers.

The story of the week has been more drama with WR George Pickens, whose snaps and effort have been called into question against the Cowboys. He’ll hope for a bounce back outing, too. And we’ll be here to cover it all, hopefully just not through the early morning this time around.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to you with postgame coverage and analysis throughout next week. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Raiders?

2 – Which Steelers receiver will log the most offensive snaps?

3 – Over/under 2 sacks for the defense?

4 – Najee Harris needs 11 yards to surpass Rashard Mendenhall for 10th place in team history. How many carries will it take for him to reach 11 yards?

5 – Who has more: Chris Boswell field goals or Darnell Washington receptions?

Tiebreaker: How many total passing yards for the Raiders?

Recap of 2024 Week 5 Cowboys Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Steelers lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on a touchdown with 20 seconds left to play. Just two of 61 respondents picked a Steelers loss.

Question 2: T.J. Watt combined with Nick Herbig to strip-sack Dak Prescott near the end of the first quarter to reach 100 career sacks. Watt added another in the second half. Every respondent except one predicted Watt getting at least a half-sack.

Question 3: Darnell Washington caught one of two passes targeting him. The median response of Steelers Depot respondents predicted Washington catching two passes. However, 21 of 61 respondents (34.4 percent) pegged the answer.

Question 4: The Steelers defense had three takeaways against the Cowboys. Including Joey Porter’s interception that led to a go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes to play. The median response had the Steelers with one takeaway. But four folks correctly foresaw three.

Question 5: Chris Boswell converted his only field goal attempt early in the game. A 55.7 percent majority of respondents (34 of 61) said Chris Boswell would kick under 2.5 field goals .

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? T.J. Watt Reaches 100 Sacks? How Many Washington Catches PGH Takeaways Boswell O/U 2.5 FGs SD Consensus Yes Yes 2 1 Under Correct Answers No Yes 1 3 Under Tiebreaker Steelers Rush Yards (not needed) Median: 137 Actual: 92 Correct: 0

Steelers Depot respondents answered only two of five questions correctly as a group. Slightly better than last week.

RW Fields answered four of five questions correctly to win this week. He responded for the first time during the contest. If Elandon Roberts forced fumble had bounced a little further, the Steelers would have won the game, and he would have swept the board scoring 11 points (with one participation and five bonus points). But five points is not a bad haul. Impressive job! The tiebreaker was not needed. But the Steelers rushed for 92 yards. The median response of Depot respondents was 137. Steelers Fan and Nick Lawrence got bragging rights for being the closest with 100.

Excellent job RW Fields! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points remains in the lead with Andy N and Ratsotex trailing him. One person dropped off the leaderboard. While Nick Schultz, Slim Stew, SJT63, and GreenBastard take their places on the board with strong Week 5 performances.

After two losses, past experience shows responses dropping off. Stay strong people and answer away!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 5:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 32 First Andy N 26 Second (tie) Ratsotex 26 Second (tie) +1 hoptown 24 Fourth Chris92021 23 Fifth don2727 22 Sixth Andi B 21 Seventh Jason W 20 Eighth Mike Bianchi 19 Ninth (tie) -1 Nick Lawrence 19 Ninth (tie) -1 Steelers D 19 Ninth (tie) -1 Ken Sterner 18 12th (tie) bung 18 12th (tie) Reese Dare 18 12th (tie) Beeze 18 12th (tie) LAPDOG 18 12th (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 17th (tie) -5 Buckeye Steel 17 17th (tie) +1 Drexyl Spivey 17 17th (tie) +1 wa_steel 17 17th (tie) +1 Sunshine State Steel 17 17th (tie) +1 Rene Gonzalez 17 17th (tie) +1 Lucky Beagle 17 17th (tie) +1 *Nick Schultz 17 17th (tie) +11 *Slim Stew 16 25th (tie) +3 Agustin-ARG 16 25th (tie) -7 ManRayX 16 25th (tie) -7 Jesse Logue 16 25th (tie) -7 *SJT63 16 25th (tie) +3 *GreenBastard 16 25th (tie) +3

*New to the leaderboard