Graziano: Russell Wilson Could Be Released, Not Traded

While Russell Wilson’s status this weekend is in limbo, starter, backup, or third-stringer, some in the media are wondering how much longer he’ll even remain on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Weighing in on the team’s quarterback situation this morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Wilson may not become the starter or be traded. He might end up getting released.

“It’s also worth remembering Wilson’s one-year, minimum-salary contract includes a no-trade clause. It’s possible this ends with him getting released, not traded,” Graziano writes.

To be clear, it’s more speculation than true reporting from Graziano. But as an insider, his words carry weight. As we wrote this morning, Graziano thinks Justin Fields will remain the Steelers’ starter even as Wilson essentially reaches complete health. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said Wilson would practice in full for the first time since aggravating his calf injury days before the regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. But he would work with the 2s, not the starters.

Because Pittsburgh signed Wilson for the minimum thanks to the Denver Broncos being on the hook for nearly all of his 2024 salary, cutting him would hardly hurt them financially. So if Wilson wants out and doesn’t want to go through the trade process, he could ask the team to cut him and give him total control over the situation. A trade can get him to a new team but would require the dance of a negotiation.

Still, Graziano is keeping the door open for a trade, too, even if figuring out a partner right now is hard to do.

“I don’t know who the team is that would give up assets for Wilson right now, but it’s certainly possible one does and that he ends up being the answer to [which QB is most likely to be traded],” he writes.

Mike Tomlin’s philosophy is having volunteers, not hostages. If Wilson truly becomes the team’s backup, it’d be understandable for him to want to go somewhere and play to build his value and sign a long-term deal after this season. He won’t get that holding Fields’ clipboard. Pittsburgh will have plenty of incentives to keep Wilson as a trusty backup in case Fields gets hurt, but this situation will get fluid if and when Wilson becomes the team’s official No. 2 quarterback.