Palazzalo Sees Jalen Ramsey As Steelers’ Potential Secret Weapon To Slow Lamar Jackson

The Steelers could deploy Jalen Ramsey as a secret weapon to combat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Steve Palazzolo suggests. Discussing how they might use the defensive back on 93.7 The Fan, he mentioned Baltimore and his potential role. While an interesting proposal it’s not clear exactly what the Steelers’ plans are for Ramsey.

“He’s one of the best corners over the last few years of playing what I call ‘away from the ball’, when he’s not necessarily being targeted, when he’s blowing up screens, whatever it might be”, Palazzolo said. “Ramsey’s outstanding at all of that. So if he played this hybrid, nickel linebacker type of role, I think he could have a lot of success”.

Over the past four seasons, Jalen Ramsey has 19 tackles for loss and 50 passes defensed in 60 games. If the Steelers want to use him in the slot, that tool kit could certainly be useful against the Ravens. While they often handle Lamar Jackson better than most teams, that is increasingly less true.

The Steelers admit they had “a Baltimore problem” facing the Ravens last year. After years of one-upping their division rivals, the Ravens curb-stomped them, especially in the playoffs. If Jalen Ramsey could help the Steelers keep Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in check, that might not be a bad idea.

“When you look at trying to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, that’s a type of player who could be extremely valuable”, Palazzolo said. “I think in that nickel, close-to-the-line-of-scrimmage type of role, Ramsey could be outstanding”.

In the Steelers’ second game against the Ravens last year, Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns on just 23 attempts. He only ran for 22 yards, but he didn’t have to run much. In the playoffs, he threw another two touchdown passes, attempting just 21 passes. He also rushed for 81 yards, but Derrick Henry rushed for 186. Jalen Ramsey is historically a good tackler from the cornerback position, an area in which the Steelers could improve.

Until training camp, though, we don’t really know anything about Pittsburgh’s intentions. We don’t even know if the Steelers have a clear idea about how to use Jalen Ramsey right now. My guess is, HC Mike Tomlin will talk about not wanting to put him in a box and letting his play dictate his assignments. If one of those assignments is shadowing Jackson against the Ravens, I’m sure they’ll welcome Ramsey’s input.

After all, the Steelers have virtually no chance of winning the AFC North without beating the Ravens, which is why they’re making moves like trading for Ramsey. This is not the sort of move they historically make, but they feel the pressure. Hopefully not so much that they’re making moves without a vision.