End Of September Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated after handling the Los Angles Chargers in last weekend’s home opener. They beat the Chargers at their own game, wearing them down and winning with the run game late while bottling up RB J.K. Dobbins. After QB Justin Herbert exited due to his ankle sprain, the game felt over. QB Justin Fields keeps playing well and seems to have secured the starting spot, even if Mike Tomlin isn’t officially declaring it.

The Steelers will attempt to move to 4-0 when they hit the road for the third time in four games this weekend. Like the Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts are built around the run and have a premier back in RB Jonathan Taylor. QB Anthony Richardson is a unique player but has been highly inconsistent this year.

The Steelers are dealing with injuries, losing OT Troy Fautanu for reportedly the regular season last Friday while EDGE Alex Highsmith is expected to miss a couple weeks due to a groin injury. There is some good news with OG Isaac Seumalo working his way back to health.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to you with postgame coverage and analysis throughout next week. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Colts?

2 – Nick Herbig will start in place of Alex Highsmith. Will he record a sack in this game (half-sack counts, by the way)?

3 – Over/under 14.5 points for the Colts?

4 – Which Steeler will lead the team in receptions?

5 – QB Anthony Richardson has thrown six interceptions through three games. How many times does Pittsburgh pick him off Sunday?

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards do the Steelers allow to the Colts?

Recap of 2024 Week 3 Chargers Game Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Steelers beat the Chargers, 20-10. An important win to store away. An 82.8-percent majority of Steelers Depot respondents (53 of 64) picked up a point for this question.

Question 2: The Steelers ended the game in the victory formation right at the goal line. And Chris Boswell missed a 62-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Either score would have put the Steelers over 20 points. But the Steelers chose not to rub their victory in, so Pittsburgh scored less than 21 points against the Chargers. A 59.4-percent majority of respondents (38 of 64) scored a point by answering no.

Question 3: I believe opponents fear Cordarrelle Patterson returning kickoffs. And if you were on a kickoff-coverage unit and saw Patterson running with the ball in the fourth quarter, you’d prefer not to try tackling him. Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker placed the ball in the end zone for touchbacks on all three Los Angeles kickoffs. 79.7 percent of respondents (51 of 64) agreed that the Steelers would not return at least two kickoffs .

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents named six different Steelers defenders whom they predicted would lead Pittsburgh in combined tackles. Minkah Fitzpatrick received 20 votes as the most popular choice, but he made only two. DeShon Elliott was right behind him with 19 votes. However, he tied with Donte Jackson (who did not receive any votes) for second with five combined tackles. Finally, Patrick Queen came in third in the voting with 13, and he led the Steelers in tackling with eight stops.

Question 5: Corliss Waitman punted three times, all in the first half. He finished under 4.5 punts in the game. This question tripped up most respondents. Just 10 of 64 (15.6 percent) called the under.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Steelers Score 21 or More Points? Steelers Return 2 Kickoffs? Steelers Tackle Leader Waitman O/U 4.5 Punts? SD Consensus Yes No No Minkah Fitzpatrick Over Correct Answers Yes No No Patrick Queen Under

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group. We slipped a bit this week.

Nobody answered all five questions correctly to receive 11 points (with one participation and five bonus points). Four people missed only one question: Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt, Nick Lawrence, Drexyl Spivey, and Kelly Ohl. The tiebreaker was the number of rushing yards gained by J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The Chargers running backs combined for 53 rushing yards. Drexyl Spivey, a newcomer to the Friday Night Five Questions this season, wins it as his 73-yard answer was closest to the actual mark. Also, a shoutout to Kelly Ohl who was a first-time responder. Hope both of you participate all season and beyond.

Excellent job Drexyl Spivey! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 3:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Ratsotex 20 First Andy N 19 Second Chris92021 18 Third (tie) -1 hoptown 18 Third (tie) +1 Style Points 17 Fifth Don2727 16 Sixth -1 Andi B 14 Seventh (tie) Jason W 14 Seventh (tie) Mike Bianchi 14 Seventh (tie) Ken Sterner 14 Seventh (tie) Nick Lawrence 14 Seventh (tie) +7 Steelers D 13 12th (tie) -5 Buckeye Steel 13 12th (tie) -5 bung 13 12th (tie) +2 Reese Dare 13 12th (tie) +2 *Drexyl Spivey 13 12th (tie) +10 SJT63 12 17th (tie) -3 GreenBastard 12 17th (tie) -3 Agustin-ARG 12 17th (tie) -3 wa_steel 12 17th (tie) -3 Sunshine State Steel 12 17th (tie) -3 *Rene Gonzalez 12 17th (tie) +5 *ginko18 12 17th (tie) +5 *Beeze 12 17th (tie) +5 *LAPDOG 12 17th (tie) +5 *Deep_derp 12 17th (tie) +5

*New to the leaderboard