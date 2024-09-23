‘This MF Different Bruh:’ Patrick Queen In Awe Of New Teammate T.J. Watt

In the first four years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen was around quite a few good defensive players, including fellow linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Calais Campbell and even cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Heck, Queen was even around a potential Hall of Famer in Justin Houston for two seasons.

But none of them compare to Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker T.J. Watt, a player that Queen has gotten to know up close and personal so far in his tenure with the Steelers.

Following Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Queen shared a sentiment that many Steelers fans feel about Watt. In a very simple tweet, Queen said “This mf different bruh” regarding Watt.

Safe to say, Queen is pretty accurate with that take on Watt.

On Sunday against the Chargers, Watt had 2 pressures and a sack, and was even in on another sack, getting to Chargers’ backup quarterback around the same time that defensive end Cameron Heyward got there for the sack. Though Heyward was credited with the full sack, that might change after review with Watt potentially getting half a sack, which would give him 100 total sacks in his career.

Since entering the league in 2017 out of Wisconsin after falling to No. 30 overall to the Black and Gold, Watt has been a dominant force. The star pass rusher has led the league in sacks three different times, becoming the first player in the modern era to do that, since stats became an official statistic in 1982.

Not only that, Watt has two seasons of 19+ sacks, becoming the fourth player ever to accomplish that feat. He also has the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award on his resume, and has been arguably robbed two other times for the award, including last season.

So far this season, though, Watt is a man on a mission. He’s had a sack in each of the first three games, and should have 2 more to his total. But, those were wiped out due to some bad calls in Week 1 from officials in the win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite losing 2 sacks to penalties, Watt has been one of the best pass rushers in the league through three weeks. Currently, Watt has a 92.0 overall grade from PFF, including a 79.6 against the run and a 91.0 as a pass rusher with eight total pressures and a pass rush win rate of 13.5%.

They don’t make them like Watt. As Queen said, he is different, and he shows it week after week.