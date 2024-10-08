Injury Update: Tomlin Rules Four Players Out Against Raiders, Three More Doubtful

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin offered an injury update as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, calling it a “laundry list” of names. Four players have been ruled out for the Raiders game: EDGE rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), DT/EDGE DeMarvin Leal (neck), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin).

“DeMarvin Leal can be characterized as out as we sit here with the neck injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Nick Herbig can be characterized as out with a hamstring injury. Patterson could be characterized as out again this week with his ankle injury. Alex Highsmith out with his groin injury.”

Tomlin said RB Jaylen Warren (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and S Damontae Kazee (ankle) are doubtful for the Raiders game.

“A new addition to that list is Kazee,” Tomlin said. “Kazee rolled his ankle in pregame [warm-ups]. Was able to function in-game. But obviously on the other side of the game, it really swelled. He’s not in a good spot. He can probably be characterized as doubtful as well.”

Tomlin said the Steelers are now in a “different place” with QB Russell Wilson, who will practice in full on Wednesday. He had worked on a limited basis every practice since aggravating his calf injury days before Week 1. Tomlin also noted QB Justin Fields will work with the starters while Wilson will run with the second-stringers.

Tomlin also indicated there were other “bumps and bruises” that may limit players early in the week, including OG Isaac Seumalo. It was his first game back from his pec injury sustained before the start of the season.

Pittsburgh suffered two notable in-game injuries in its Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. EDGE rusher Nick Herbig left late in the third quarter with a hamstring injury while DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal left due to a stinger. It left Pittsburgh with just two healthy outside linebackers in T.J. Watt and Jeremiah Moon, the latter playing in his first game after missing the first month due to an ankle injury. Now missing three of their top four options, the team will have to turn to Moon and practice squad options.

Russell Wilson missed his fifth-straight game due to the calf injury he first suffered in July and aggravated in September. He was limited throughout last week’s three practices but told reporters he received some 11-on-11 reps, doing more work than he had before. Still, the Steelers designated him as the emergency third-string quarterback for the Cowboys game.

Despite the injury, Kazee logged 17 defensive snaps and four more on special teams. Without him, the Steelers could lean on S DeShon Elliott in dime packages while Terrell Edmunds is likely to continue his role there. Previously, Elliott had been removed for Kazee in those situations.

Pittsburgh went into the Cowboys game without RBs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), leaving Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward to back up Najee Harris. TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin) also missed the game due to injury.

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas kick off Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.