Justin Fields Should See A Good ‘5-7 Touches’ Against Jets, Mark Kaboly Believes

Entering Week 7 against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, the expectation is that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be turning to veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, giving the guy who was named the starter entering the season and voted a team captain the chance to show what he’s got now that he’s healthy.

For Justin Fields, who has started the Steelers’ first six games of the season, that likely means a move back into the backup role, though he has had some good moments this season. While he likely won’t be the starter Sunday against the Jets, that shouldn’t stop Fields from having some sort of role against that tough New York defense.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says he wouldn’t be surprised if both quarterbacks were used on Sunday night. Pat McAfee Show Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly doubled down on that Wednesday during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Show with Joe Starkey.

In fact, Kaboly believes Justin Fields will get a handful of touches against the Jets, giving New York something extra to have to defend.

“I don’t know how you’re gonna describe series. I wouldn’t say under on series, but I bet you he has a good five to seven plays,” Kaboly said to Starkey, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “No, I don’t think he’s gonna come out and have a series, but I think he’ll have snaps, touches. Yeah, I’ll say under seven. So anywhere between five to seven touches.”

It would be surprising to see the Steelers change between Wilson and Fields in-game from a series standpoint. That would hinder any sort of rhythm. To be fair, so would designed touches for Fields if that means Wilson comes off the field and Fields is out there at QB for a few plays a drive to give a different look.

Maybe that occurs in the red zone where Fields’ running abilities can really give defenses fits, as we’ve seen throughout the season so far, making the Steelers difficult to defend.

Using both in the same game wouldn’t be a surprise, as Tomlin stated back in August when he named Wilson the starter that he wouldn’t rule out using Fields in games, too. It would be foolish to keep a talent like Justin Fields plastered to the bench and not utilize his rushing abilities and big-play threat.

We’ll see what Tomlin does on Sunday night against the Jets. Based on his comments to the media Tuesday, he’s playing coy and leaning into the gamesmanship, forcing the Jets to prepare for both quarterbacks, which is smart. In-game is a different story though.