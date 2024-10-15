Dual Threat: ‘Certainly’ A Scenario Where Both Justin Fields, Russell Wilson Play Against Jets, Mike Tomlin Says

Mike Tomlin hasn’t made it official, but all signs are pointing toward Russell Wilson retaking the Steelers’ QB1 job this week even though Justin Fields has played admirably. Wilson won the initial quarterback battle, and it seems like what he showed is enough to give Tomlin confidence in him as the starter. However, nothing is official yet, and Tomlin even said that both quarterbacks could play in Week 7.

“Certainly,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “There could’ve been a scenario where that occurred last week.”

That would certainly be a huge decision from Tomlin, although he could just mean that they’ll have packages for Fields if he doesn’t start Sunday night against the visiting New York Jets. That seemed like the Steelers’ original plan before Wilson got hurt. They could employ that strategy again, but perhaps with a bigger role for Fields because of what he’s shown through the first six games of the season.

If Tomlin is suggesting that the Steelers are going to use a two-quarterback system, though, that changes things completely. There are very few examples of that strategy being successful in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens did something like that with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson, but even then, it wasn’t a true rotation. Jackson was still in more of a gadget role.

It’s also interesting to hear Tomlin state that they could have used Wilson and Fields against the Las Vegas Raiders. There isn’t enough information to definitively say what would have triggered that, but perhaps if the offense had continued to struggle, Wilson could have been rotated in. The Steelers did something similar with multiple pieces on their offensive line earlier this year.

Fields has been very effective in the red zone, so perhaps he could get more work there. His rushing ability has seemed to catch Tomlin’s eye. Before Week 6, he was the only Steeler with a rushing touchdown. That had to get some gears turning in the heads of Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith.

During that same press conference, Tomlin also stated that if Wilson is the starter, then that doesn’t necessarily say anything negative about Fields.

“Sometimes it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with what [Fields] has done or not done. [Fields] has been an asset to us,” he said. “Last week, for example, his ability to utilize his legs, by design and by ad-lib, was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50-plus yards and two touchdowns. We’re appreciative of that.”

Once again, Tomlin makes sure to take note of Fields’ incredible rushing talents. That could be a hint to what his role could be if Wilson is the starter. He has started to falter more as a passer, although he has protected the ball well. This doesn’t seem like the final nail in his coffin. It sounds more like the Steelers just want to see what they have in Wilson.

Fields will probably still see time on the field. If he impresses in those moments, and Wilson struggles, he could always get another chance as QB1. His story isn’t finished though. The Steelers have back-to-back primetime games coming up, and he could use this as motivation to show everyone that he can still be a high-caliber quarterback. He’s been a good pro so far, so hopefully he will buy into whatever role Tomlin gives him.