Rapoport: ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised At All’ If Steelers Use Both Russell Wilson And Justin Fields Vs. Jets

After starting Justin Fields for six weeks, the Steelers could turn to Russell Wilson in Week 7. Or, perhaps, they could find a way to turn to both, at least in some shape or form. Even head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that they could potentially employ both Wilson and Fields.

And if they do, it would undoubtedly mean Wilson starting with a package for Fields. I don’t imagine anybody envisions Fields starting a game with a “Russell Wilson package” ready at any moment. No, if both play, it is because the Steelers want to exploit Fields’ athleticism. And many around the league believe we could see exactly that happen, beginning on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if both quarterbacks end up playing in this game”, Ian Rapoport said on the NFL Network yesterday following the Steelers head coach’s press conference.

“You figure at some point Mike Tomlin will say, ‘Here’s our starting quarterback’. But he doesn’t necessarily need to, and I’m not sure how much it would really matter. Neither of these guys has really elevated himself from the other, he said of Wilson and Fields. “If it’s Week 7 and we still don’t have a confirmed starting quarterback, then it’s okay to say maybe they both play now”.

Tomlin didn’t announce that he plans to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, but that is what most now believe will happen. Wilson served as the emergency third quarterback for the first five games before dressing as the backup on Sunday.

While he declined to name a starter yesterday, Tomlin named Russell Wilson the starter over Justin Fields back in August. I’m sure he very deliberately avoided making any changes to that official pecking order over the past six weeks. He is now free to make the pivot at any point that is convenient to him—which may be now.

“I would consider playing Russell Wilson to be at least a curiosity from Mike Tomlin”, Rapoport said. “Yes, Justin Fields has been good, but as he mentioned, is it championship level yet? Maybe not. We’ll see if Russell Wilson gets it there, but we will see, as Mike Tomlin said”.

Even back in August when Tomlin named Wilson the starter, he acknowledged they could still use Fields. Nothing in the first six games would have caused him to change his mind in that regard. In fact, all Fields has done is prove that he is an effective runner, rushing for five touchdowns.

The only question is how the Steelers work in a Fields package, and if Wilson will also be out there. If you do that, then you are taking a skill player off the field but giving yourself two passing options. More likely, the Steelers may want to employ Fields as the solo quarterback situationally, perhaps in something like a Wildcat look. If indeed Wilson starts Sunday against the New York Jets, it will be very interesting to see what they decide to do with Fields.