Russell Wilson Named Steelers’ Starting QB

Russell Wilson is officially the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. Per FOX reporter Jay Glazer, Wilson has been named the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Speaking to reporters following today’s practice, Mike Tomlin confirmed the report.

“I met with both quarterbacks just a few minutes ago after practice,” Tomlin said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “And I informed them that Russ is QB1 going into Week 1. It was a difficult decision but not difficult in a negative way, to be quite honest with you. Difficult in a positive way.”

It was the expected decision even if Tomlin framed things as an open competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields throughout the summer. Wilson ran as the starter throughout OTAs and when healthy in the summer had the clear edge over Fields.

Wilson’s training camp got off to a slow start due to a calf injury he suffered during the conditioning test before the first day of practice. The team was cautious with him and Wilson didn’t ramp up his work until late in training camp. He made his in-stadium debut in the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, but he and the offense struggled, putting up zero points across five drives. Wilson was sacked three times. He and the offense were sharper in the finale, albeit versus the Detroit Lions’ backups, Wilson connecting with WR George Pickens for a 32-yard completion on a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Justin Fields had a solid training camp and steadily progressed. But his play in preseason action was inconsistent and he did little to push Wilson for the job. Fields, however, should see a role in packaged plays to utilize his athleticism.

Wilson finished the preseason 10-of-12 for 73 yards. Fields went 19-of-27 for 199 yards. Neither quarterback threw a touchdown or an interception.

Pittsburgh will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sept. 8. How long Wilson remains the Steelers’ starting quarterback remains to be seen. During the last “competition,” Mitch Trubisky started the first four games of 2022 before being benched at halftime in that fourth game, giving way to rookie Kenny Pickett. Russell Wilson figures to receive at least that much time, if not longer.