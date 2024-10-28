‘Don’t Even Want To Watch This Game:’ Analyst Says Giants Will Be ‘Blasted’ By Steelers

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to take a firm hold of the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens dropped their game against the Cleveland Browns so the Steelers need to capitalize by beating the New York Giants. The Giants aren’t exactly a great team, but in the NFL, that doesn’t guarantee a win. However, Yahoo Sports analyst Frank Schwab believes the Steelers will crush the Giants.

“I don’t need to see Daniel Jones and the Giants in primetime,” Schwab said Monday on the Inside Coverage podcast. “The NFL has this infatuation like we’re all sitting around going, ‘Oh my god, the Giants are on primetime tonight, let’s tune in.’ No, we hate this team.

“They’re not fun to watch in any way, shape, or form. They’re gonna get blasted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the far superior team. I don’t even want to watch this game.”

The Giants have had a handful of primetime games this year, and they haven’t delivered an exciting product. In Week 4, during Thursday Night Football, the Giants played in a close game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they ultimately lost in a forgettable game. In Week 6, they played against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, putting up a dud by scoring a measly seven points.

Hopefully, for the Steelers’ sake, the Giants’ poor performance in primetime continues this week. Most people agree with Schwab that the Steelers should roll through the Giants. Although the Steelers haven’t been perfect, their defense has been elite. At the very least, that should be enough to get them out of this game with a win.

Despite all that, Steelers fans are likely expecting this game to come down to the wire. Over the past two weeks, the Steelers have put up relatively stress-free wins. However, fans know that is not normal. Usually, no matter if the opponent is good or bad, the Steelers make their fans hold their breath until the game is over.

The Steelers are built to win close games, and while that’s good, it tends to leave them in more than their fair share of one-score games. They should demolish the Giants, but there is a good possibility that the game is much closer than it should be.

Maybe the Steelers will reward their fans with another convincing win though. The last time they won three straight games by more than one-score was in 2016. Funnily enough, the third team they beat was the Giants. Perhaps history could repeat itself this week.