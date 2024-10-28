How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Giants

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 7 game against the New York Jets.

Those Picking The Steelers

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (24-18)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (27-13)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (27-16)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (24-13)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (26-16)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (24-14)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (27-13)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Steelers (28-13)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (27-13)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-17)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (28-14)

Those Picking The Giants

Bob Jordan/NorthJersey.com: Giants (17-14)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 13

Those Picking The Giants: 1

Quick Notes

– I had to search far and wide for someone picking the Giants. Not exactly a national writer but I always try to find someone picking the other side. We’ll see if Bob is right. Also, no Pat McAfee/A.J. Hawk picks listed since this article is coming out before they make their selections Monday afternoon.

– Pittsburgh has won four out of the last five meetings including the past three. Their last loss came in 2008, the infamous James Harrison long snapper, game. The Steelers have won their last two games against the Giants by exactly 10 points, 26-16 in 2020 and 24-14 in 2016.

– The Steelers will have played three of their last four games in primetime. The last time that’s happened was 2017 when Pittsburgh played four-straight night games from Weeks 11-14, winning all of those games.

– This is the first time the Steelers have played the two New York teams in the same season since 2016. It’s the first time they’ve played the Jets and Giants in back-to-back weeks since Weeks 14-15 of 2004. Pittsburgh won both of those games, beating the Jets 17-6 and the Giants 33-30.

– The Steelers have allowed more than 20 points just once this season. The Giants have scored more than 20 points just twice this season and only once since Week 4.

– Since 2007, all of Mike Tomlin’s tenure, the Giants have had six different head coaches.

– While you might guess the Giants have also started more quarterbacks over that span, they haven’t. Pittsburgh has started 12 while the Giants have started nine. The only teams who have started fewer QBs than the G-Men are the Green Bay Packers (eight), Seattle Seahawks (eight), and Los Angeles Chargers (four).