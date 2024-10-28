ESPN Analyst ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Steelers-Giants Is ‘Gross’ And ‘Sticky’ Game

Most of the Week 8 has come and gone in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need to play the New York Giants. On paper, it looks like the Steelers should crush Giants. New York’s offense looks abysmal, and they’re dealing with a myriad of injuries. However, their defense is still solid, and it’s not like the Steelers’ offense has been incredible this year. For those reasons, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes this game could be ugly.

“This Giants defense is tricky because they do a lot of good stuff schematically, and their corners are tight to the coverage, and they play fast,” Solak said Monday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “Then they just always lose at the catch point. They feel on film like they should be better than they’ve been on the numbers.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another game where it’s sticky, and it’s 10-6, and it’s gross and nobody likes it, and then there’s one 68-yard George Pickens’ catch that blows this thing wide open and the Steelers win it.”

That does feel like a real possibility. The Giants have the personnel on defense to give the Steelers fits. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is one of the best players in the NFL, and edge rusher Brian Burns is also elite. With the Steelers’ offensive line missing some starters, Russell Wilson could be in for a long day.

The Giants’ secondary isn’t as strong, but they still have talent. Deonte Banks has had some issues recently after being drafted in the first-round last year, but he’s still extremely gifted. Rookie slot corner Dru Phillips has also shown some promise. Their pass rush is ferocious, which could create opportunities for their secondary.

Their defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen, is also very familiar with Arthur Smith. The two were both on the Tennessee Titans’ coaching staff for several years. Therefore, Bowen might have the Giants prepared for what Smith likes to do.

However, the Steelers’ offense did look more than competent with Wilson starting in Week 7. Part of that was because their defense created several opportunities. The Giants’ offense should see a similar lack of success. If Wilson can build off of what he did last week, then maybe the score won’t be as close as Solak believes it could be.

The Steelers have a chance to sit alone atop the AFC North, so this game became slightly more important. Their offense has looked better over the past few weeks, but they can’t get complacent. Starting slow and letting this Giants’ pass rush tee off on Wilson could give New York life.