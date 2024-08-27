Cam Heyward Does Not Look Like He’s In Year 14, Says Larry Ogunjobi: ‘Really Bringing The Juice’

Maybe no one has embodied what it means to be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years more than Cam Heyward. Since getting drafted in 2011, Heyward has been the ultimate pro, both on and off the field. He may be getting close to the end of his career, but according to fellow Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, you would not be able to tell.

Appearing on Steelers Nation Radio recently, Ogunjobi was asked about the effect that Heyward has on the other defensive linemen.

“He’s like an old statesman,” Ogunjobi said. “There’s no lack of energy. There’s no lack of leadership. He’s just out there everyday energizing, talking to guys, lifting people up, really bringing the juice. I think that’s super important, especially for guys to see someone who is in year 14 still have that go-get-after mentality each and every day when you come into work. It’s just a testament to not only the player he is but the person he is.”

It’s not shocking to hear that Heyward is continuing to set the tone for the defense. He’s made the Pro Bowl, been named First-team All-Pro, and most recently, won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Nobody sets a better example than Heyward. For a Steelers defensive line that contains many youthful players, Heyward is the ultimate leader.

Second-year player Keeanu Benton recently had similar thoughts to share on Heyward, showing how the veteran is impacting one of the Steelers’ brightest young players. Ogunjobi is no spring chicken either, as he is about to enter his eighth year in the NFL. It’s interesting to see two players at very different points of their careers share such similar opinions on Heyward.

However, despite all of the goodwill Heyward has built up with the Steelers, his time with them could be coming to an end. He’ll be a free agent after the 2024 season ends, and he’s made it clear he isn’t happy about that. He held out of some of the Steelers’ offseason workout programs to show the organization that he wants something to change.

No matter how great of a leader Heyward is, the Steelers have shown in the past that they won’t overpay a player if their production takes a step back. Troy Polamalu reportedly was given the option to retire or get cut because his price tag became too big for his level of play. If Heyward wants that new deal, he’ll more than likely have to put up another good season this year.

Injuries really derailed Heyward’s season last year, but if he’s healthy this year, he should be able to prove that he deserves another contract. Hopefully, that deal comes from the Steelers, though. It would be tough to see Heyward play for a different team. With any luck, he’ll eventually get a new deal and help the Steelers compete for a Super Bowl.