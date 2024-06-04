Cameron Heyward Prefers To Play Three More Seasons With Steelers, Hopes To Be ‘1-Helmet Guy’

In somewhat of a surprise, DT Cameron Heyward returned to the team facility for the final week of voluntary OTA practices. He was even seen doing some light drills, so he isn’t “holding-in” as a complete non-participant. He has been seeking a contract extension to allow him to continue playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers beyond 2024, and today he provided some clarity in a press conference with the media following practice.

93.7 The Fan reported on X that Heyward told the media he wants to play three more years, whether it’s with the Steelers or not, but reiterated that he wants to be a “one-helmet guy.”

I will update the post with the full quote if and when the full video is released later, but Heyward is making his intentions clear as day. He wants three more seasons, and he is at least saying he is willing to do that elsewhere if the Steelers don’t offer an extension, with a strong preference to remain in Pittsburgh.

Heyward has long made his intentions clear that he would like to one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He would be right on the edge if he retired today and likely would need to wait several years after he is eligible to get in.

Per Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame monitor for the defensive tackle position, Heyward is 21st on the list with a 62.95 Hall of Fame monitor score, which takes into account individual stats and accolades. There is also a small deduction of points if your team has never won the Super Bowl and Heyward falls into that category. The “average” HOF DT has a score of 102, so Heyward is lagging behind a bit. But there are some Hall of Famers around him and below him on the list, mostly from decades ago when the game was played very differently.

Heyward probably knows that three more seasons at his pre-2023-injury pace would ensure his eventual enshrinement. At this stage of his life, moving to another city would not be the most attractive option. He has his Heyward House foundation in Pittsburgh, and he has kids he would either have to move away from or drag with him to a new life in a new school system.

Thankfully, with him showing back up to team activities, we can now talk just about the possibility of a new contract and less about a potential holdout. This will be a developing story that could span all the way to the start of the season, or even into next offseason if the Steelers stay put without offering him a contract prior to Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Heyward still feels he can play at a high level, claiming he can still be a top-five player at his position. We will see if the Steelers agree in the form of an extension.