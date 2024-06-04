Dulac: Cameron Heyward Back At Steelers Facility

After skipping the first two weeks of voluntary OTAs, Cameron Heyward is back at the Steelers facility as the team’s seventh OTA practice takes place today. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news.

DE Cam Heyward back at Steelers facility today for third week of OTAs. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 4, 2024

Heyward was sitting out of OTAs, which are voluntary, as he seeks a contract extension. No new deal has been reported yet, so it sounds as if Heyward is just coming back to rejoin his teammates. Per Joe Rutter of TribLive, Heyward is uniform and was stretching with the team.

Cam Heyward rejoins the Steelers for the start of the final week of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/unm62cxXv8 — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) June 4, 2024

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor also passed along a picture of Heyward with a very happy Mike Tomlin.

Cam Heyward is at OTAs and Mike Tomlin is all smiles pic.twitter.com/gsU1Qkt2eE — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 4, 2024

The Steelers didn’t practice yesterday and instead took a trip to Kennywood, which leaves them with three practices left for OTAs, which will take place over the next three days. Mandatory minicamp will begin on June 11 and run through June 13.

Speaking with reporters after the OTAs session, Heyward detailed why it was important for him to return this week to be with the team and put in the work.

“Last week of OTAs and then we go into minicamp,” Heyward said to reporters regarding why he returned Tuesday, according to video via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “I’ve been busting my tail, but I thought it was important for me to come back. My job is to be the best player and leader I can.

“I told you I’d get here when I get here.”

DT Cameron Heyward on why he decided to report to #Steelers OTAs. “Last week of OTAs and then we go into minicamp. I’ve been busting my tail, but I thought it was important for me to come back. My job is to be the best player and leader I can.” pic.twitter.com/4meevfcga4 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 4, 2024

Heyward’s presence is notable given that he’s yet to attend an OTA session. Even though he’s in attendance today, it remains to be seen just how much the 35-year-old will do on the field outside of stretching. Coming off an injury and being 35, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Heyward didn’t do much.

Either way, it’s good to hear that Heyward is back and the captain can be a leader in the locker room as the Steelers look to continue building camaraderie ahead of the 2024 season.

Heyward had never skipped OTAs in his career despite them being voluntary, but entering the last season of a four-year contract that he signed in 2020, he’s looking for a long-term commitment from the Steelers. If a deal gets done, it’ll likely happen later this summer, and it could include new money for 2024. The Steelers could also look to lower Heyward’s cap hit for 2024, which is set to be over $22 million. But Heyward wants some security from the only team he’s ever played for, and the Steelers likely want to keep Heyward beyond this season.

The only hold-up could be the fact that Heyward is coming off an injury-plagued 2023 season, but he was still the team’s best run defender when he came back, and he should be healthy at this point. When he is healthy, Heyward remains one of the best interior defensive linemen in football, and it would be a little bit of a surprise if the Steelers and the six-time Pro Bowler don’t find common ground on an extension at some point this summer.