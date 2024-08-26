Keeanu Benton Sees Cam Heyward’s Presence As A ‘Cheat Code’ For His Development

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be better offensively this year, but the strength of their team should still be their defense. The backbone of that unit is their front seven, and they should be even better this year with a handful of young players improving. Nick Herbig stole the show this preseason, but Keeanu Benton looked much improved as well. Benton believes the presence of Cam Heyward has been a big part of why he’s been able to get better.

Watch this arm over spin by Keeanu Benton on the first sack by Nick Herbig. 👀 Two Wisconsin products just playing with their food on Saturday. Some guy named Ogunjobi or something has had a great preseason too. 😛#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/tdbJ4O2ZN5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 25, 2024

Speaking to the media after practice on Monday, Benton was asked what watching Heyward does for him.

“It’s a cheat code,” Benton said via Steelers Live on Twitter. “I feel like it’s a cheat code. I’m not coming in here doing it for the first time. I’m not going in blind. I can lean on guys like that to lead the way and ask some questions like ‘What [do] you wish you would’ve done your rookie year?’ It’s not mystical and I feel like he hands those details down.”

Keeanu Benton and Cory Trice Jr. spoke to the media on Monday, August 26: pic.twitter.com/kWRoyD1Z9J — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 26, 2024

Benton was good as a rookie last year, but he only finished the season with one sack. There was so much room for improvement in his game despite still looking like he belonged on the field as a starter. This year, it looks like he has tapped into some of that potential.

In the preseason, he put up two half-sack sack performances, showing that his pass-rushing ability is trending in the right direction. With Heyward getting closer to the end of his career, the Steelers need Benton to take a big step forward soon. Their depth along the defensive line isn’t great, with Benton being the best young player in that room. Any injuries there could create a serious drop-off in play.

Nice win by Larry Ogunjobi on this sack that was cleaned up by Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig. Larry looks healthier than ever. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/JBef9RLx1b — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 18, 2024

Benton is set to be a starter this year, so he’ll have ample opportunities to prove that Heyward can pass the torch to him. With him, Heyward, and Larry Ogunjobi, the Steelers may have their best starting defensive line since Stephon Tuitt was on the team.

Benton will be a fun player to watch this year. His growth could impact many of the Steelers’ future decisions. Like Brett Keisel once handed the reins over to Heyward, Heyward may be able to do the same with Benton. Heyward is an excellent leader for this team, and if Benton becomes a key contributor for years to come, the Steelers will have one more reason to be thankful for Heyward.