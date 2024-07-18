Zach Frazier Attends O-Line Masterminds Summit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear they want to emphasize running the football this season, both through their actions and their words. Team owner Art Rooney II has been saying that the Steelers need to run the ball better for years, and this offseason, the Steelers may have finally gotten the proper ingredients to cook up an effective run game. They’ve had the talent in the backfield, and now they might have the correct pieces along the offensive line, too, after spending several high draft picks there. One of those new players, center Zach Frazier, seems to be doing everything in his power to make sure he’s at the top of his game this year.

Frazier was supremely talented coming out of the University of West Virginia and only fell to the Steelers in the second round due to injury concerns and positional value. His play on the field speaks for itself, but his work ethic is incredible, too. It appears Frazier attended the 2024 OL Masterminds Summit, as he appears in a video from the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams that broadcasted from the event.

It makes sense that Frazier would attend the event because of how closely he’s worked with Duke Manyweather, one of its founders. Manyweather helps to train numerous offensive linemen and has had nothing but incredible things to say about Frazier. The OL Masterminds Summit is an annual event created and hosted by offensive line experts, including Hall of Fame players, and aims to help educate and improve offensive linemen. Frazier’s attendance shows he is using all of his time this offseason valuably, hoping to have an instant impact with the Steelers.

At the moment, the only other current Steeler who was also in attendance seems to be Isaac Seumalo. Seumalo is one of the leaders along the Steelers’ offensive line and was one player Frazier mentioned that he was trying to learn a lot from during OTAs this year. Steelers’ legend Alan Faneca was also in attendance, speaking at the event to pass on some of his wisdom to the next generation. Frazier learning from those two players and the litany of other great minds present could be significant for his development going forward.

The Steelers have lacked a true presence at center since Maurkice Pouncey retired after the 2020 season, and it has shown. After the Kedrick Green experiment failed and Mason Cole struggled with injuries, the Steelers are now looking at Frazier as their savior. Numerous experts have raved about Frazier’s potential, and it might be tough to put such high expectations on a rookie, but Frazier’s actions hint that he’s up for the challenge.

During a period of the offseason where players aren’t forced to work on their craft, Frazier is still choosing to do what he can to make sure he meets whatever challenge the Steelers set for him. He seems to feel at home already with the Steelers and could join the long list of legendary Steelers centers if he stays healthy and continues to work as hard as he is.