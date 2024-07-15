Isaac Seumalo Attends OL Masterminds Summit

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Isaac Seumalo appears to have attended the 2024 OL Masterminds clinic, headed by OL guru and trainer Duke Manyweather in Frisco, Texas. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger posted a picture with Seumalo from the clinic on Twitter. It was the seventh annual OL Masterminds event.

.@steelers #IsaacSeumalo did not allow a sack last season…Left Guards are people too. Was their a better LG in the NFL in 2023?? @OLMasterminds #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/DBI1MbHYLr — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) July 15, 2024

Seumalo got off to a bit of a slow start as he adjusted to Pittsburgh’s offensive line in 2023, but quickly blossomed into the best player on their line. A free agent addition from the Philadelphia Eagles, Seumalo signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason. He’ll look to remain an anchor for Pittsburgh’s revamped offensive line that added rookies Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick via the draft.

Former Steelers guard and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca was one of many legends who spoke at the event, according to Ross Tucker, while current NFL offensive linemen such as Lane Johnson, Terron Armstead and Trey Smith also spoke to their fellow linemen.

The event is similar to many that have popped up in recent offseasons where players from around the league and even college players come together to learn from one another and train in a group setting. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth attended Tight End U, a similar event for tight ends in 2023, while Von Miller’s sack summit is growing in popularity and was held recently in Las Vegas, although no Steelers attended that event.

Seumalo is the only Steeler that we know of that attended OL Masterminds, but Pittsburgh had a busy week of workouts, with Russell Wilson training with teammates Najee Harris, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller in addition to Justin Fields working out with George Pickens. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig also trained together.

It makes sense that Seumalo attended since Johnson, his former teammate with the Eagles, was one of the founders of the event, along with Manyweather. Johnson and Seumalo played together from 2016-2022, so it was a chance for the former teammates to reconnect while also learning and hearing from some of their peers and legends of the game.

Per Tucker, over 300 linemen attended the event, and as it continues to grow, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more Steelers linemen start to go in the coming years.