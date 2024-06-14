Zach Frazier Praises Steelers: ‘If I Could’ve Picked, This Is Where I’d Be’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fantastic centers, from Mike Webster to Maurkice Pouncey. The position has been a source of strength for the Steelers’ offense during their best years. However, since Pouncey retired, they’ve struggled to find his replacement, with neither Mason Cole nor Kendrick Green finding real success in Pittsburgh.

That could all change with Zach Frazier, who the Steelers recently selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Frazier has the tough and gritty frame that marked most of team’s best offensive linemen, and it seems that he’s aware of how great the fit is in Pittsburgh.

Frazier had a reputation as a great leader and incredible player coming out of West Virginia, and the only reasons he fell in the draft were probably positional value and the broken leg he suffered during this past year. Otherwise, he should’ve gone much earlier. It appears that’s for the best though, as Frazier recently spoke to Tank Tatlinger in a video from the Pittsburgh Sports Talk YouTube channel and said that Pittsburgh was his dream destination.

”If I could’ve picked, this is where I’d be. This is a dream for me, really.”

Obviously, Frazier isn’t going to say anything about not wanting to be with the Steelers because he’s here now, but that shows a level of dedication and willingness not seen in most players. Many players talk about loving the city they get drafted too, but Frazier is essentially from Pittsburgh’s backyard at West Virginia. He understands the culture and values that the Steelers have, and he knows they align perfectly with his.

Putting Hall of Fame expectations on Frazier isn’t fair, but if he can just have half the impact Pouncey had when he was first drafted, even just in the locker room, then the Steelers’ offensive line will be better than it has been the past few years. Along with the addition of Troy Fautanu, the Steelers showed that they are committed to running the ball effectively this year. Having a road grader like Frazier in the middle makes that go much smoother, especially if he fits the Steeler way.

Training camp should offer more insight into what Frazier’s role will be this year, but based on early reviews, he’s trying his best to absorb as much knowledge as possible to prepare himself. Being a center isn’t just about being nasty and strong. It’s also about being supremely intelligent, and learning is just as important as practicing. Frazier got his wish when the Steelers drafted him, so now we’ll see if he can help the Steelers get theirs by providing them with their next franchise center.