‘Pretty Cool To Watch Him’: Zach Frazier Trying To Pick Up Little Things From Isaac Seumalo

As a rookie stepping into the NFL trying to learn a new playbook, a new city and more, it can be a whirlwind. Fortunately for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier, he’s stepping into a pretty stable environment in Pittsburgh, especially between two steady, dependable veterans in left guard Isaac Seumalo and right guard James Daniels.

Seumalo and Daniels have more than 10,000 NFL snaps between them, including 944 snaps together last season in Pittsburgh. They’ve been around the block a time or two, know what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and know it is supposed to look like.

For Frazier, he’s just trying to take it all in during his first Organized Team Activities with the Steelers at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, keeping a close eye particularly on Seumalo.

“Yeah, it’s great to have guys like that, Isaac specifically. It’s pretty cool to watch him and just see how good he is and just try to pick up on how he works, how he practices, and just ask him things,” Frazier told reporters Tuesday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “‘Cause he’s obviously played a lot of football, seen a lot of things, and he is a great veteran.”

Having that type of veteran to lean on early in his career is going to be huge for Frazier. Though he brings a ton of experience coming out of West Virginia where he played more than 2,500 snaps, he is still making a sizable transition to the NFL and is going to be counted on at a key position for the Black and Gold.

Seumalo had some good things to say about Frazier on Tuesday, too, stating that the rookie is coming along in his transition to the NFL, which is positive news. Of course, it’s only OTAs and there’s not much to glean from football in shorts, but Frazier seems to be settling nicely into his role overall with the Steelers and is making sure he is taking in his surroundings.

Seumalo is a good place to look.

The veteran offensive lineman played 1,038 snaps last season, grading out at a 71.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, allowing just 26 pressures on the season without giving up sack. He was also called for just one penalty.

Upon signing with the Steelers last offseason, future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce called Seumalo the smartest player he’s ever played with, and that showed right away in Pittsburgh. Entering Year 2, he’s a leader offensively and should help usher in not only the Frazier era to his right but will help the transition to left tackle full-time for Broderick Jones when the time comes.