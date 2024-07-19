Final Weekend Before Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

One weekend is all that separates us from the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to training camp and the 2024 season getting underway. Players will show up to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday with their first practice Thursday, one we’ll be attending like we always do.

Though it’s still the offseason, the Steelers kept us busy with news this week. The team signed LB Tyler Matakevich, bringing him back after a stint in Buffalo. The team also tabbed Rob King as its new play-by-play announcer, replacing Bill Hillgrove in the booth. And around the league, San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk made waves with a trade request, though he may still remain with the team. Pittsburgh also announced a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills, though it’ll take place after camp breaks in a setting closed to fans.

It’s the final few days for the team to reach a contract extension with any players before camp, though the team could obviously hammer out a deal after the team reports. Eyes will be on any movement with TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Cam Heyward, and RB Najee Harris.

New to this series will be links to our top posts of the week if you missed them or want to give them another read.

Top Read Posts Of The Week

Kendrick Green’s Selection Has Its Final Knife Twist

Nine Steelers Work Out In California

Steelers Sign LB Tyler Matakevich

Aaron Donald Praises Casey Hampton

Chase Claypool Will Return To Pittsburgh

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Where would you rank Russell Wilson among the top 32 QBs entering the 2024 season? Top 5, Top 10, Top Half, Top 20, or Bottom 10? Choose one.

2 – Who will have more total yards from scrimmage this season – RB Najee Harris or RB Jaylen Warren?

3 – What position group gives you the least amount of worry entering training camp?

4 – Who has a higher chance to make the 53-man roster – LB Tyler Matakevich or LB Mark Robinson?

5 – Are you happy with the team hiring Rob King as its new play-by-play announcer?

Recap of 2024 Two Weeks from Camp Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through the summer doldrums!

Question 1: Who will be the Steelers’ No. 1 slot corner by Week !? Steelers Depot respondents named seven different possibilities. Anthony Averett got three and Beanie Bishop two votes, respectively. Josiah Scott was mentioned by five voters. Watching the secondary develop during camp is going to be fun.

Question 2: We had an odd number of respondents. Otherwise there likely would be a tie on whether George Pickens or Diontae Johnson will have more receptions in 2024. The disadvantage for Pickens is Arthur Smith’s penchant to spread the ball around to playmakers. Meanwhile Diontae Johnson will have second-year quarterback Bryce Young throwing to him. Johnson edged out Pickens in a 9 to 8 vote.

Question 3: The overall team health, depth at cornerback, and wide receiver depth all received three votes as the No. 1 concern going into training camp. But the development of the youthful offensive line got seven votes. And is the consensus No. 1 concern of Steelers Depot respondents.

Question 4: The Steelers have been blessed with three great head coaches in the last 45 years. Chuck Noll was the hands down favorite as the best with four Lombardi Trophies. Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin were in a virtual tie for second. Some held back on Tomlin due to lack of recent postseason success. Another Super Bowl run would likely have him separating himself from the scowler. I believe all three were the right coach at the right time.

Question 5: Ten of 17 respondents said the Steelers wouldn’t agree to a contract extension with any player before the start of training camp. Several felt that extensions could happen once camp starts. Pat Freiermuth was the favorite to sign an extension before camp among the minority.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Slot Corner Week 1 WR with More Catches No. 1 Concern Rank the Coaches Contract extension by Wed? SD Consensus Josiah Scott Diontae Johnson O-Line 1. Noll 2. Cowher 3. Tomlin No Correct Answers TBD TBD Your Call Your Call TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.