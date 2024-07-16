‘People Don’t Talk About That Guy Enough’: Aaron Donald Praises Former Steelers NT Casey Hampton

As arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history, former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and Pittsburgh native Aaron Donald knows a thing or two about not only defense but playing in the trenches in the NFL.

When he speaks about the position, ears perk up.

Those ears perked up even more on Tuesday afternoon when Donald, in a sit-down interview with The Pivot Podcast featuring former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Donald had praise for former Steelers nose tackle Casey Hampton.

Growing up in Pittsburgh and playing football from the age of 5, Donald was a Steelers fan and paid close attention to guys he played the same position as, most notably Hampton.

“You got Big Casey Hampton, one of the biggest guys, super quick though, you know what I’m saying? Facemask on his face…he was so quick. Nobody did it better. Nobody,” Donald said of Hampton, according to video via the show on YouTube. “And I don’t understand why people don’t talk about that guy enough. But that’s different for me ’cause I got to watch him a lot in person. He played his role. I seen him do some stuff when he, he would twist that stance a little bit, hit that quick swimmer, get in the backfield like that and make a TFL.”

During his career, Hampton played his role as a two-gapping nose tackle perfectly. He was a space eater in the Steelers’ defensive scheme.