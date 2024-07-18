Look: Seven Steelers Join Russell Wilson, Justin Fields For Offseason Workout

When Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field at training camp one week from now, it’ll hardly be the first time they’ve been on the grass together. Even beyond OTAs and minicamp, Wilson and a handful of Steelers players just wrapped up a week of training. Wilson shared this photo with the caption “we’ll see you in Latrobe,” showing a number of Pittsburgh players.

His Instagram account shows a montage of photos from their sessions. Presumably, based on the palm trees and other photos of Wilson working out at UCLA, this took place in California.

Tagged in the photo are WRs Roman Wilson, Marquez Callaway, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III. Quarterbacks Kyle Allen, Justin Fields, and John Rhys Plumlee also appear while TE/FB Connor Heyward was also on hand. Wilson included, that’s eight Steelers training together ahead of the new year, not even counting RB Najee Harris, who recently spent time working out with Russell Wilson.

T.J. Watt commented on Wilson’s photo, writing “It’s time.”

For the receivers, they’re critical reps to get in before camp. Wilson is a rookie trying to make a splash while Callaway, Jefferson, and Austin are fighting for reps, roles, and ultimately a spot on the roster. It will make for one of the biggest Steelers training camp battles as the team looks for a starting receiver opposite George Pickens. Perhaps the team still adds an external option, but the team will begin by evaluating who is currently on its 91-man roster.

Heyward is hoping to carve out a versatile role under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. An H-back type, he can align all over the field. Heyward is searching for bigger plays after being limited to an underneath option in 2023, averaging under 7.5 yards per catch and not finding the end zone.

Fields is the team’s No. 2 quarterback entering camp. It’s been framed as healthy competition and to their credit, Fields and Wilson have handled things well. But Wilson is the huge favorite to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback to open the year. Allen and Plumlee also got in important reps with receivers they’ll be throwing to throughout camp. Allen is a veteran expected to be the Steelers No. 3 quarterback while Plumlee is an athletic rookie needing to maximize his chances at the bottom of the depth chart.

It’s notable WR George Pickens isn’t in attendance, though he did train with Fields at an event in Texas last week.

Pittsburgh will report to training camp next Wednesday and hold their first practice one week from today at 10:30 AM/EST.