Two Weeks Until Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Training camp is almost here. Two weekends from now, we’ll be knee-deep in camp notes and summer buzz. The Steelers report to Latrobe on July 24 with their first practice the following day. As always, we plan on attending every practice with daily notes on all that happens at Saint Vincent College.

Until then, things have been pretty quiet. The biggest news this week regarded CB Cam Sutton, suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2024 season. Given the team’s Week 9 bye, Sutton won’t be eligible to play until the Steelers travel to play the Washington Commanders Week 10.

Beyond Sutton, it was another non-newsy week for Pittsburgh and most of the NFL. We’re keeping watch on if the team agrees to contract extensions with DE Cam Heyward, RB Najee Harris and TE Pat Freiermuth before camp starts. Of course, it’s always possible that deals are struck during training camp. The team’s self-imposed deadline is prior to the regular season. This year, that’s Sept. 7.

If you missed it, check out our interview with Dick LeBeau included in Tuesday’s episode of The Terrible Podcast. And be sure to check out his new book Legendary on sale now. Our Scott Brown helped write and make the book reality.

New to this series will be links to our top posts of the week if you missed them or want to give them another read.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who will be the Steelers’ slot corner Week 1?

2 – Which WR will have more 2024 receptions – George Pickens in Pittsburgh or Diontae Johnson in Carolina?

3 – Name your No. 1 concern about the Steelers heading into training camp.

4 – Rank these three Steelers coaches from No. 1-3: Mike Tomlin, Chuck Noll, and Bill Cowher.

5 – Will the Steelers agree to a contract extension with any player by next Wednesday?

Recap of 2024 July Fourth Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through the summer doldrums!

Question 1: Several Steelers Depot respondents thought that two defensive linemen may not make the 53-man roster. Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal received seven votes apiece. So, either one or both won’t make it, according to the respondents. Logan Lee received four votes with some saying he would go to practice squad.

Question 2: Twelve of 15 respondents prefer Troy Fautanu to start Week 1 rather than be eased into the lineup. We’re an impatient bunch. But some just don’t believe Dan Moore Jr. has the ability to beat out the rookie for the right tackle position. Here we go.

Question 3: Jerome Bettis received seven votes as our favorite all-time Steelers running back. Franco Harris and Le’Veon Bell tied for second with three votes each. Some interesting other names mentioned as a favorite if not the best: Frank Pollard, Bam Morris and Lynn Chandnois. Ratsotex has a long memory. Chandnois, a two-time Pro Bowler, played for the Steelers from 1950-1956. In 1952 he led the NFL with 35.2 yards per kick return, including two touchdowns.

Question 4: We are pretty certain that either Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren will gain over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024. But we placed the chances of both accomplishing it at 20 percent.

Question 5: Three respondents believe Justin Fields is the most overrated current Steeler. George Pickens and none got two votes. Others mentioned included Alex Highsmith, Donte Jackson, Larry Ogunjobi, Cam Sutton, Russell Wilson, Cory Trice Jr., Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen. Let’s hope that all the Steelers players exceed our expectations!

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Which ‘L’ Lineman doesn’t make 53 Start Fautanu or Ease In Favorite Steelers RB Chances Najee & Warren Gain 1000 Overrated Steeler SD Consensus Leal and Loudermilk Start The Bus 20 percent Justin Fields Correct Answers TBD TBD Your Call TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.