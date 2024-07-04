4th Of July Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Hope all of Steelers Nation had a safe and happy 4th of July that extends into the weekend. We’ve reached the official dead portion of the offseason where there has been essentially zero Steelers news for the last two weeks. But we’re finally in training camp month and things will crank up in just a couple of weeks when the team reports to Latrobe on July 24.

We’ve been keeping ourselves busy with different offseason series and previews until the news cycle picks up. Of course, we’ll keep our eye on any potential contract extensions of TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Cam Heyward, and RB Najee Harris. It doesn’t sound like there’s been any movement on the three of them or at least, no reporting to indicate that. Heyward spoke with Jim Rome earlier this week and had little news on a potential new deal.

1 – Which of the “L” defensive linemen don’t make the 53? Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, or Logan Lee?

2 – Do you prefer Troy Fautanu to start Week 1 or sit and be “eased” into the starting lineup?

3 – Who is your favorite all-time Steelers running back?

4 – What percent chance do you give Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to rush for 1,000 yards apiece in 2024?

5 – Who is the most overrated current Steeler?

Recap of 2024 End of June Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through the summer doldrums!

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents would rather have DK Metcalf over Brandon Aiyuk by a 14 to 2 vote. But Steelers D would take neither. He believes paying more than $30 million a year … “plus a high draft pick isn’t worth it considering how many quality WRs are available in the draft each year.”

Question 2: Joe Greene garnered 9 votes as the third pick in the Steelers All-Time draft after quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw. Respondents also mentioned defensive backs Rod Woodson and Troy Polamalu. And then there were those that wanted a long-term center with Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson mentioned together.

Question 3: The Steelers secondary ranks second in the AFC North. At least that is the consensus of this week’s 17 Steelers Depot respondents.

Question 4: The Steelers standard is to win at least one playoff game in 2024. Douglas Prostorog expressed the majority (14-3 vote): “Rooney wants at least a playoff win so there’s that. My standard is at least an AFC championship.”

Question 5: Darius Rush emerged as a slight favorite to win a roster spot over Cory Trice Jr. in an eight to six tally. But three folks deemed the competition even and several commented they could see both making the roster. Trice’s injury history dampened enthusiasm.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Aiyuk or Metcalf Steelers 3rd All-Time Pick Rank Steelers Secondary in AFCN Win Playoff the Standard Trice or Rush to 53-man roster SD Consensus DK Metcalf Joe Greene 2 Yes Darius Rush Correct Answers TBD Your Call TBD TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.