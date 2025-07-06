CBS Sports Predicts ‘Ageless Wonder’ Cam Heyward Will Retire After ‘Last Kick At The Can’ In 2025

He’s still playing at an elite level, as evidence by his first-team All-Pro accolade in 2024. But the 2025 season could be the last in a possible Hall of Fame career for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

That’s the prediction CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan is making. In a piece for CBSSports.com, Sullivan highlighted 10 veteran stars that could be in their final seasons in the NFL, and made predictions on retirement decisions.

While Aaron Rodgers has stated the 2025 season is likely his final year in the NFL, Heyward has not talked about retirement at all. And why should he? He’s still a dominant piece.

But Sullivan believes Heyward will view 2025 as his final shot at winning a Super Bowl before riding off in to the sunset.

“Heyward is an ageless wonder, earning first-team All-Pro honors last season along with the seventh Pro Bowl nod of his career. He’s showing no signs of slowing down, despite the 36-year-old entering his 15th season in the league,” Sullivan writes regarding Heyward. “…Despite being under contract through 2026, however, there are no guarantees in Heyward’s deal beyond this coming season.

“It’s possible Heyward could look at this one-season stint with Rodgers as his last kick at the can as well before retiring with another QB reset on the horizon for Pittsburgh.”

Heyward is an ageless wonder. He’s doing things few — if any — defensive linemen his age have done at the NFL level.

Last season, Heyward got back to being a force in the trenches. After battling through an injury-filled 2023 season that sapped some of his mobility and power, Heyward had an offseason surgery and returned to form, dominating from start to finish on the year.

He finished Year 14 with 71 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a career-high 11 passes defensed. Those numbers earned him a Pro Bowl nod, a first-team All-Pro selection, a ninth-place finish in Comeback Player of the Year voting, and a 13th-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Not bad for a 35-year-old interior defensive linemen.

While he turned 36 years old in May, Heyward hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. He’s as driven as ever and remains a dominant piece. If he stays healthy again this season and continues to play at a high level, it’s hard to envision Heyward walking away from the game, even if he’ll have plenty of media opportunities when he’s done.

The Steelers might be viewing 2025 as a major kick at the can to try and win a championship with Rodgers under center. That belief was strengthened with the additions of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith via trade on Monday. But Heyward has given no indication he’s even thinking about walking away, in large part because he’s missing that one key thing on his resume.

If the Steelers shock the world this season and win a Super Bowl, maybe Heyward does ride off into the sunset. But those chances seem slim, which should have Heyward back for 2026 to at least finish out his current contract. And who knows? Maybe he gets another deal from the Steelers, too.