Carney: One Overlooked Training Camp Battle That Could Play Key Part In Steelers Season

Despite all of the moving and shaking that has occurred on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster this offseason, a majority of the starting jobs are all but set entering training camp.

There will be questions about slot cornerback, who is WR2 and WR3, how the running back workload is split, what the inside linebacker rotation looks like, and a bit more that will need to be answered in training camp. But starting jobs are all but locked up.

All except for one.

Though financial implications may play a huge factor, the punting battle between Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman is one that many seem to be overlooking when it comes to the action at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe later this month.

Johnston, of course, was signed last offseason to a three-year deal in free agency. The Steelers had visions of him coming in after a strong first half of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans and solidifying the punter position moving forward.

After all, the Steelers had plenty of ups and downs in previous years with the likes of Jordan Berry and Pressley Harvin III. So, the veteran Johnston was signed, and throughout training camp and the preseason he looked like the real deal, a much-needed answer at an underrated aspect of the game.

And then, on his second punt of the season on the road in Atlanta, it was all over. Johnston tore up his knee after being rolled into on a punt in the fourth quarter, ending his season before it really began.

When one door closes, another door opens. That was the case for Corliss Waitman, who was signed shortly after Johnston’s injury. To Waitman’s credit, he stepped into the void and handled the punting role very well under coordinator Danny Smith.

Last season with the Steelers, Waitman punted the ball 65 times and averaged 41.9 net yards per punt, which matched the number he put up during his time in Denver, punting the football in the mile high air. That 41.9 net yards per punt set the franchise record, breaking Harvin’s previous record.

Along with the great yardage averaging, Waitman had 41.5% of his punts land inside the 20-yard-line, showing off his leg and his consistency as he helped flip the field for the Steelers in big spots.

Waitman also did a great job holding for Chris Boswell in a record-setting season, too, so he has the experience and the trust from the coaching staff. He’s back for training camp and wearing a new number, too.

The common belief is that Johnston will resume his role as the punter for the Steelers. But Waitman cannot be overlooked. Johnston reportedly looks great so far this offseason and is punting the heck out of the ball, but he’s 33 years old and coming off of a devastating knee injury. He also has very little experience holding for Boswell, outside of one game and some training camp action last summer.

Waitman is three years younger and is cheaper. He also went through all of the battles last season with the Steelers and is familiar with Boswell, long snapper Christian Kuntz and Danny Smith. That might matter when push comes to shove late in training camp, assuming there is a true battle.

As things stand today, Johnston is likely going to be the starting punter for the Steelers. He’s going to get a long look from the franchise that paid handsomely to land him in free agency. Just don’t discount Waitman though.

It should be a fascinating battle to watch play out during training camp and the preseason.