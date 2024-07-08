NFL Suspends Steelers CB Cam Sutton For Eight Games

The NFL is suspending Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton for the first eight games of the 2024 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The league released an announcement Monday afternoon, outlining the ban.

“The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the release reads in part.

He will be eligible for full reinstatement to the team Oct. 29 following the team’s Week 8 contest against the New York Giants.

Sutton was charged with domestic battery early in the offseason for an alleged incident against his girlfriend. According to an affidavit, Sutton is said to have hit and choked her.

“During the argument, Sutton picked up the woman and slammed her into a wall, then bit her on the neck, leaving a quarter-sized abrasion that bled, the affidavit states,” per the Tampa Bay Times. “Sutton then grabbed the woman by the face and neck and choked her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness, according to the affidavit.”

Cam Sutton fled police for three weeks while a warrant was out for his arrest. During that time, he was released by the Detroit Lions one year into the three-year deal he signed ahead of the 2023 season. Sutton eventually turned himself into police. The felony charges were dropped and he entered a pretrial diversion program.

The NFL’s default policy for domestic violence is six games. But games can be added or subtracted based on aggravating or mitigating factors. Obviously, the league felt it necessary to add two additional games. Sutton has the right to appeal but it’s unknown if he will.

UPDATE (4:19 PM): Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sutton will not appeal, making the eight game suspension final.

Per league rules, Sutton will be allowed to participate with the team in the summer, including playing in preseason games. He will not be allowed to play in any regular season games during the duration of his ban. He also will forfeit his paycheck, which will be credited back to the Steelers’ salary cap. As was the case for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Sutton will be allowed to return to practice two weeks before his suspension is lifted.

As things stand today, Cam Sutton can return for Week 9. That’s Pittsburgh’s bye week, meaning the first game he could play in would be the Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Pittsburgh signed Sutton to a one-year minimum contract on June 5. It’s his second stint with the team, drafting him in the third round in 2017. Mike Tomlin said the team’s familiarity with Sutton as a person mad them comfortable signing him despite the allegations against him. Tomlin also told reporters he was comfortable with the team’s due diligence.

“I met this guy in Knoxville, man, six, seven years ago, whatever it was, when he came outta school,” Tomlin said in June. “He’s a great guy. He loves football. That is probably the totality of our relationship.

“And I think I probably represent the sentiment of the organization in saying that it’s less about specific conversations, particularly of late, and it’s about the relationship established over a longer period of time.”

Thought to be the team’s slot corner, the team will need to find another option for the first half of the season. Possibilities include UDFA Beanie Bishop and veteran Josiah Scott or Grayland Arnold.